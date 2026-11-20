Restoration introduces new visitor experience while preserving the historic landmark
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the historic Al Fahidi Fort on Friday, accompanied by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed toured the renovated Al Fahidi Fort Museum and reviewed the work undertaken to preserve the landmark and introduce a new visitor experience.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed noted that Al Fahidi Fort is Dubai’s oldest historic building, highlighting its importance in the emirate’s development over more than two centuries.
“During my visit today to Al Fahidi Fort, Dubai’s oldest historic building, which has stood for 230 years, witnessing Dubai’s development, protecting it during difficult times and serving as its seat of government,” he wrote.
Sheikh Mohammed also praised Sheikha Latifa’s efforts to develop the museum’s visitor experience while safeguarding the historic building for future generations.
“I toured the halls of the renovated Al Fahidi Fort Museum with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, who has worked to create a different visitor experience and preserve the fort as a lasting legacy for generations to come,” he added.
Built in 1787, Al Fahidi Fort is Dubai’s oldest surviving building and one of its most important historical landmarks.
Located in the historic heart of Bur Dubai, the fort was originally constructed to defend the city. Over the years, it served several functions, including a residence for Dubai’s rulers, a seat of government, an armoury and a prison.
In 1971, the year the UAE was established, the fort was converted into Dubai Museum, becoming the first museum in the emirate and opening its doors to visitors interested in learning about Dubai’s history, traditions and way of life.
The fort subsequently became one of Dubai’s best-known cultural attractions, offering visitors an account of the emirate’s development from a trading and pearl-diving community into a modern city.
The rehabilitation of Al Fahidi Fort was launched in 2021 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in line with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives to preserve the emirate’s historical landmarks.
Overseen by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the project seeks to protect the fort’s original architectural character while introducing modern museum facilities and new ways for visitors to explore its history.
The redevelopment includes six main galleries and exhibition spaces displaying historical artefacts, archival photographs and documents, alongside audiovisual presentations and interactive three-dimensional displays.