More than one million working hours went into transforming the historic Al Fahidi Fort
Dubai: Beneath the walls of Dubai's oldest standing historical landmark lies a new museum extending 16.5 metres underground. More than one million working hours and six years of redevelopment have transformed Al Fahidi Fort, without causing any structural damage to the centuries-old building.
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today announced the opening of Al Fahidi Fort to the public.
Built in 1787, the fort now houses more than 700 historical and heritage items across six main galleries, with collections spanning more than 8,000 years of history.
Previously home to Dubai Museum, the landmark has been reimagined to focus on the history of the fort itself, with new exhibitions featuring royal military collections, Islamic arms and armour, archaeological discoveries and personal accounts of life within the fort.
Constructing three underground floors beneath a centuries-old structure presented one of the project's biggest architectural challenges.
One of the innovative engineering techniques employed during the redevelopment involved raising and supporting the historical structure to allow the construction of the new museum beneath it while preserving the original building.
Speaking to Gulf News, Maryam Muzaffar Ahli, Director of the Collections and Art Evaluation Department at Dubai Culture, explained that experts in heritage conservation and building protection employed a predictive heritage protection system throughout the redevelopment.
“This included monitoring systems, monitoring prisms and time-lapse cameras installed around the area and on the fort itself to identify any potential issues and ensure that the work was being carried out safely,” she said.
“These systems provided us with live data, allowing us to prevent any damage to the fort before it occurred. This predictive methodology also earned us an international innovation award.”
Layers of protective material were placed around the fort and its tower, while structural monitoring continued throughout the construction process.
“The project itself took around five to six years, while the construction work lasted three years,” Ahli said.
“Upon completion, we ensured that there was no irreversible damage and zero structural impact on the fort.”
When Dubai Museum opened in 1971, it was housed entirely within the fort. An extension in 1994 introduced a single underground floor, three metres below ground level.
“With the new development, we went 16.5 metres underground, building three floors instead of one,” Ahli said.
The extension accommodates exhibition galleries, visitor facilities, collection storage and conservation laboratories.
The redevelopment has also reversed the visitor journey. Previously, visitors entered through the fort and exited through the underground museum.
“This time, visitors enter through the new building and exit through the fort. That was intentional because we wanted the last stop in the visitor’s journey, and the lasting memory of their visit, to be the fort itself,” she said.
Interactive screens allow visitors to examine artefacts in greater detail, while audiovisual installations complement traditional exhibition displays.
The Vault, a dedicated immersive gallery, showcases the personal military collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tracing his military career and the evolution of defence in Dubai and the UAE.
The exhibition features items from his personal collection, including military uniforms, communications equipment, musical instruments and historical defence equipment, complemented by immersive light and sound installations.
Sheikh Mohammed was appointed Head of Dubai Police and Public Security in 1968. In 1971, at the age of 22, he became the UAE's first Minister of Defence, making him the world's youngest defence minister at the time, according to official biographies.
Among the museum's notable historical artefacts is a dagger from the early 1900s that belonged to the late Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai.
The dagger's hilt is made from rhinoceros horn, while its leather-covered sheath is decorated with silver thread and engraved silver plates. Its traditional belt, locally known as al-sabta, is embroidered with gold thread and carries a small pouch called al-misnafa.
Once a storehouse for weapons and military equipment, Al Fahidi Fort now houses a dedicated Islamic Arms and Armour gallery featuring more than 100 artefacts that took three years to source.
The exhibition traces how Islamic civilisation shaped the evolution of weaponry, examining the materials, designs, manufacturing techniques and craftsmanship behind historical arms and armour.
The collection includes rare Mamluk-era artefacts, alongside historical shields, swords and other weaponry from empires and regions spanning the Balkans, Persia, India, Egypt and beyond.
The artefacts reflect the artistic traditions of different periods in Islamic history, with some decorated with precious stones and others featuring intricate Arabic calligraphy.
The Fort extends its historical narrative beyond the fort's origins with a temporary exhibition showcasing archaeological artefacts unearthed in Dubai, including discoveries dating back to the Iron Age.
The exhibition highlights Dubai Culture's archaeological initiative, Athar Dubai, and its heritage conservation efforts. Specialised conservation laboratories also form part of the museum's redevelopment.
A total of 32 archaeological sites have been discovered across Dubai, including 10 between 2024 and 2026. During the same period, 362 artefacts and 28 archaeological landmarks were restored.
Meanwhile, the Memories of Al Fahidi Fort gallery documents the landmark's human history through oral testimonies and personal recollections, offering insights into the lives of people associated with the building.
Speaking to Gulf News, Ayisha Khansaheb, Director of Al Fahidi Fort and Specialised Museums at Dubai Culture, said the museum spent more than three years collecting oral histories and will continue to expand its content through community outreach.
“We are more than happy to welcome people who come forward with stories to tell about the fort. There may be people we have not yet approached who have their own stories to share or whose grandparents passed down stories about the fort,” she said.
“Collecting oral histories is a continuous process, and it is particularly important in the UAE, where much of our history has been passed down orally rather than documented in writing.”
The floor pattern of the fort's courtyard recreates a historical map of Dubai Creek, depicting surrounding settlements and defensive points.
The design illustrates the strategic importance of the fort's location and how Dubai's geography shaped its early defensive infrastructure.
Another historical feature is a cannon beside which the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum was photographed during the opening of Dubai Museum in 1971.
Fifty years later, in 2021, his grandson, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was photographed in the same location to mark the announcement of the fort's rehabilitation project. Both photographs are now displayed alongside each other.
Built using locally available materials, including gypsum and coral stone, Al Fahidi Fort is an example of the UAE's traditional coastal fortifications, which protected neighbouring settlements and served as residences for ruling families.
Its strategic location allowed trade to flourish throughout the 1800s. Beyond defence, the fort became a centre of social, commercial and political life.
Although the Al Maktoum family moved their residence to Al Shindagha in 1896, the fort remained a centre of governance, later serving as an administrative centre, jail and armoury.
In 1971, it became home to Dubai Museum, one of the UAE's earliest museums. More than five decades later, its latest transformation places the historical structure itself at the centre of the museum experience.
“It reflects the true spirit of Dubai as a modern, innovative city that still looks to its roots and heritage. Visitors are walking through an immersive, modern museum experience while still looking to the past as an anchor,” said Ayisha Khansaheb.