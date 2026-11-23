Single interface for government services will integrate all departments' services
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday said ‘mira’, the AI-powered personal assistant for government services, is designed to carry out government transactions on behalf of citizens and residents, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms or deal separately with government departments.
After the unveiling ceremony of mira at Expo City in Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X: “Today, we approved the new model for UAE Government services, in the presence of the 1,000 most senior officials in the federal government.”
“A single interface for all government services, in the form of an AI-powered personal assistant on the phone of every citizen, resident and visitor. Users can speak to it in simple, everyday language, request a government service, and the assistant will carry it out for them,” he said.
The Vice President continued: “The personal assistant, ‘Mira’, does not merely answer all enquiries related to government transactions. It also carries them out, coordinates with all relevant authorities, recognises the user, provides them with their government documents, and delivers government services 24 hours a day, from anywhere.”
Sheikh Mohammed said the assistant would serve people from all walks of life: “Whether the user is a parent of a student at a government school asking about their child’s academic performance, a patient following up on medical appointments and speaking to their doctor over the phone, an investor renewing contracts, a retiree enquiring about their pension, or a citizen renewing their passport or identity card.”
The initiative marks a major shift in the delivery of public services, allowing users to complete transactions through simple conversations with an AI assistant that can access their information and official documents held by government entities.
“A transformative leap that will be launched starting in March 2027,” Sheikh Mohammed emphasised.
Set to become available to the public in March 2027, mira will initially handle priority services involving identity cards, residency, passport renewals, education and healthcare, before expanding to cover all government services by the end of 2027.
“Our goal is to make people’s life easier, save their time and deliver the best government services in the world… The best is yet to come,” he added.
Mira is among the initiatives developed by the National Artificial Intelligence Committee, which aims to transform 50 per cent of government sectors, services and operations through AI assistance within two years.
The launch forms part of the UAE’s transition towards a proactive, AI-driven government under its Government 4.0 vision.