Sheikha Latifa leads a high-level delegation to deepen cooperation with Korean businesses
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed pride in his daughter, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praising her dedication and efforts to represent the UAE during her official visit to South Korea.
"Latifa bint Mohammed is the face of Dubai and Dubai's voice to the world," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.
"I am proud of my daughter Latifa, a daughter of the UAE. Proud of her work and dedication, her representation of her country and her efforts to convey our message to the world."
Sheikha Latifa, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is leading a high-level delegation of government leaders and officials to Seoul to strengthen cooperation and explore opportunities for partnerships in sectors shaping the future.
During the visit, she met Dr Jeong Eun-kyeong, South Korea's Minister of Health and Welfare, to discuss the country's experience in developing healthcare and social welfare services, particularly the use of innovation and advanced technologies to improve their quality and efficiency.
She also held meetings with senior representatives of leading South Korean companies and institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation in healthcare, investment, urban planning and cultural heritage preservation.
At Asan Medical Centre, Sheikha Latifa met the centre's president, Park Seung-il, and was briefed on advances in healthcare, medical innovation and scientific research.
She also met Shin Yoo-yeol, Executive Vice President and Head of the Future Strategy Office at LOTTE Group, to discuss opportunities for global companies to expand through Dubai and the UAE, taking advantage of their economic strengths and strategic location to reach regional and international markets.
During a visit to HEERIM Architects and Planners, she met Jeong Young-kyoon, the firm's Chairman and CEO, and attended a presentation on major projects in architectural design, urban planning and development.
Sheikha Latifa was accompanied by Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Aisha Miran, Director-General of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority; and members of the delegation. Senior South Korean government officials were also present.