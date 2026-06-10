Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Crown Princess of Sweden in Stockholm

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Ghasaq Shaheen, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations in New York, along with senior Swedish officials.