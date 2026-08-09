SZA voices Princess Harmony alongside Nicholas Hoult in the first CoComelon feature film
Dubai: The YouTube series that has raised a generation of toddlers is going to the cinema. CoComelon: The Movie arrives on 19 February 2027, and the first teaser landed on Thursday.
The casting is genuinely funny. SZA, seven-time Grammy winner, plays Princess Harmony, who rules a kingdom with exactly one law: no singing.
In a CoComelon film. Which exists entirely because of nursery rhymes.
It starts on JJ's first day of kindergarten, when his stuffed bear Boba goes missing.
The hunt for him takes JJ and his friends Cody, CeCe and Nina through a lost-and-found box and into Princess Harmony's kingdom, where the singing ban is in force and the quest to get Boba back begins properly.
The studio describes it as a story about finding your courage and discovering your voice, which, given the premise, is doing a certain amount of work.
The voice cast is considerably starrier than a preschool property requires.
SZA: Princess Harmony Nicholas Hoult: Boba, the missing bear Ike Barinholtz: Chicken Peels, Harmony's enforcerConnor Esterson: JJ Camden Brooks, Olivia London Leyva, Aerina DeBoer: Cody, Nina and CeCe
Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim of Saturday Night Live also feature, alongside comedians Josh Johnson and Rhys Darby, impressionist Matt Friend, and Cristo Fernández from Ted Lasso. All of them voice characters created specifically for the film.
For SZA it is a second screen credit, after her acting debut in the 2025 comedy One of Them Days. Whether she actually sings in it has not been confirmed, which given her character's position on the matter would be a decent joke either way.
Ten new songs, with Justin Tranter as executive music producer.
Tranter has written for Chappell Roan, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, and is now applying that to a franchise whose back catalogue includes Wheels on the Bus.
Kat Good directs, making her feature debut. She was a story artist on Kung Fu Panda, Megamind and Penguins of Madagascar, and has directed on Big Hero 6: The Series and Monsters at Work. Adam Pava wrote the screenplay.
DreamWorks Animation, Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media and Prime Focus Studios produce, with animation handled by DNEG Group, the effects house behind the Dune films. Universal distributes, and it will be the studio's 51st animated feature.
The date moved once already, pulled forward a week from 26 February to avoid a clash with a Pixar release.
CoComelon is leaving Netflix. Disney+ takes over the programme from 2027 after Netflix chose not to renew its licence.