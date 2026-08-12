Andrews had been signalling her hesitation for years now
Julie Andrews is officially handing back the crown.
The actor has confirmed she will not return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3, choosing retirement over another royal appointment alongside Anne Hathaway.
Andrews, who is 90, told InStyle that she decided to turn down the chance to reprise her role in the long-awaited third chapter of the Disney franchise.
“I think I probably passed… I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that,” Andrews said.
The decision was not an easy one.
According to Andrews, the creative team had been asking her throughout the previous year whether she would consider coming back. But after weighing it up, she felt the new film had enough royal sparkle without needing to bring Granny back into the palace.
This wasn't a decision made lightly. Andrews revealed that the creative team spent much of the past year gently lobbying her to come back into the fold. In the end, though, she decided the franchise didn't need 'Granny' hovering in the background of Genovia's next chapter.
"It was very very hard to say 'no,' but I did because I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn't need Granny going in there at my age."
Don't mistake Andrews' retirement for disappearance. While she hasn't appeared on camera in years, her voice has stayed remarkably busy — popping up in Minions: The Rise of Gru, The King's Daughter, Aquaman, and, most notably, Netflix's Bridgerton, where she narrates as the deliciously scandalous Lady Whistledown.
That gig comes with a perk perfectly suited to a 90-year-old icon: she records it all from home.
"I do it mostly to keep my brain alive," Andrews said — proof that even royalty needs a hobby.
In truth, Andrews had been signaling her hesitation for years. Disney confirmed the third film was in development back in 2022, with Aadrita Mukerji brought on to write the script. Even then, Andrews wasn't making any promises.
"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," she said at the time, as quoted by Variety.
She elaborated on the math of it all: "It was talked about very shortly after ['Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'] came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, our queen, is so much older. And I am not sure whether it would float or run."
Hathaway is still on board as Mia Thermopolis, now sitting on Genovia's throne herself, with Adele Lim of Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon fame, directing.
The road to the screen hasn't been entirely smooth. Hathaway revealed earlier this year that the script had essentially been sent back to the drawing board as the film's creative direction shifted.
"I think we are moving in the right direction," she said. "The script that we were working on, we kind of had to start over with this new direction, which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is gonna be the one."
As of May, Lim confirmed that production and shooting schedules were still being finalized. No release date has been set.
The original The Princess Diaries — based on Meg Cabot's novel and directed by Garry Marshall, arrived in 2001, introducing the world to Mia, an awkward American teen who discovers she's heir to a European throne, and Andrews as the regally unshakeable Queen Clarisse. Despite mixed reviews, the film became a global hit, earning $165 million worldwide. Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement followed in 2004, adding Chris Pine to the royal ensemble and pulling in $134 million globally.
Genovia will get its next chapter. It just won't have its original queen presiding over it.
Julie Andrews, tiara politely set aside, has officially abdicated.