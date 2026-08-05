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Princess Eugenie has given birth to a girl in Portugal, palace says

Royal joy as Princess Eugenie welcomes first daughter in Portugal

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AP
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FILE - Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
FILE - Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby girl, her third child and first daughter, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced the birth of the 6-pound, 9-ounce (3 kilograms), girl delivered Monday in Lisbon, Portugal.

The girl was not named yet. The couple has two sons August, 5, and Ernest, 3.

Eugenie is the niece of King Charles III, the older brother of the former prince now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Their majesties the King and Queen and other members of the royal family were delighted to be informed of the news,” the palace said.

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