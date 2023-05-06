King Charles

King Charles became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church. Image Credit: AFP

On Saturday he will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England, be anointed with holy Chrism oil consecrated in Jerusalem, and be presented with items from the Crown Jewels that symbolise among other things, the monarch's power.

He will then be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, before he returns to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach as part of a mile-long procession.

Queen Camilla

Camilla, the second wife of Charles, will go through a simpler, mini-coronation as queen during the service.

The Queen Consort looks on during a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle in Wales, Friday Sept. 16, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Camilla was for years dubbed by newspapers as the most hated woman in Britain after she was implicated in the break-up of Charles' first marriage to the glamorous Princess Diana.

But Camilla was slowly integrated into a more public role and the couple married 18 years ago. The late Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing last year for Camilla to take the title Queen Consort, although polls suggest the public are still uneasy with her having the title.

William, Kate and children

Charles' eldest son and heir-to-the-throne Prince William will take a leading role in the coronation, giving homage to his father by kneeling before him to pledge his loyalty as "your liege man of life and limb".

FILE - Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, June21, 2022, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP, File) Image Credit: AP

William's eldest son, George - the second in line to the throne and nine years old - will be one of the king's four pages of honour, joining the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.

His younger two children, Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 5, who are the third and fourth in the line of succession, will join George and their parents in a carriage as part of the grand procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Harry and family

The fifth-in-line to the throne is Prince Harry, Charles' youngest son who lives with his American wife Meghan in California, after they stepped down from royal duties to pursue an independent life.

Image Credit: AFP

The couple have since accused some royals, including Camilla and Harry's brother William, of leaking stories to the tabloid newspapers to protect themselves or enhance their reputations.

Harry will not have an official role in the ceremony and will not take part in the procession. It is not clear if he will join the family when they appear on the balcony to greet the crowds later on Saturday Meghan will remain in the United States with their two children. Their eldest son Prince Archie, the sixth-in-line to the throne, turns four on the day of the coronation.

Charles' siblings

Charles' sister Anne will ride in the procession behind Charles and Camilla's carriage, in a position known as "Gold Stick" that was created during the reign of Henry VIII when a loyal courtier entrusted with the sovereign's personal safety was ordered to ride by the monarch's side.

Charles' sister, Prince Anne

Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth, will attend the coronation but will not have an official role.

Andrew was stripped in recent years of most of his titles and removed from royal duties over his friendship with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and a related sex assault allegation.

Prince Andrew is the third child of the late Queen Elizabeth II