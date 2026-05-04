Princess Eugenie expecting third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace confirms

Princess Eugenie also took to Instagram to share the news
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are set to welcome baby number three, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. A statement from the Palace shared that King Charles has been informed and is 'delighted' by the news, while little August, 5, and Ernest, 2, are said to be equally thrilled at the idea of a new sibling joining the crew.
The baby is expected this summer, adding another milestone to what’s already been a busy year for the couple.
Eugenie, 36, also shared the announcement on Instagram with a photo of her two sons holding a baby scan.
The couple, who tied the knot in October 2018, have built a family life away from constant spotlight, first welcoming August in February 2021, followed by Ernest in May 2023.
Once the newest arrival makes their debut, they’ll become the fifth grandchild of Eugenie’s father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The child will also be 15th in line to the throne, though will not hold HRH status (his or her royal highness).
On a slightly more personal note, the timing coincides with a milestone at home too — Jack Brooksbank recently turned 40, marking a big birthday in a big year.
The new arrival will become the fifth grandchild of Eugenie’s father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Andrew, formerly known as Prince Andrew, had his royal titles, styles and honours removed by King Charles last year following renewed scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
He was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after correspondence in the so-called Epstein files raised questions about whether he had passed on sensitive trade-related information. After 11 hours in custody, he was released under investigation and has denied any wrongdoing.