Prince Harry in Kyiv on surprise trip

Harry wants ‘to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against’
Kyiv: Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for a surprise trip, the Ukrainian government reported, his latest visit to show support amid the Russian attack.
“Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit,” Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, a government agency, said on social media.
Ukraine’s national railway operator published video of him disembarking a train after arriving in the Ukrainian capital.
Harry has previously visited the war-torn country to support wounded veterans as part of his Invictus Games Foundation.
British media outlet ITV, travelling with the prince, quoted him as saying he wanted “to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against.”
He is set to visit the Halo Trust, a mine-clearance charity that was supported by his mother, Princess Diana.