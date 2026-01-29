Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed visits 14th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival

During the tour, Sheikha Latifa explored a wide range of artworks, installations, and creative projects presented as part of this year’s edition, held under the theme ‘Imagining Dubai: Identities of the Future.’ The Festival, which supports the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, brings together more than 450 Emirati and UAE- and GCC-based creatives and artists, offering a platform that reflects the diversity, vitality, and evolving narratives of the local and regional arts scene.