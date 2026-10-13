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Global Village opens on Oct 14, 2026: How Dubai Police is working to ensure your safety

Specialised training ensures traffic safety at Dubai's Global Village 2026

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Global Village opens on Oct 14, 2026: How Dubai Police is working to ensure your safety
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As Global Village prepares for a grand return tomorrow, October 14, Dubai Police is also working hard to ensure the safety and security of all visitors and residents of the city.

The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police has organised specialised training workshops for 49 supervisors and security guards at the family-friendly entertainment hub, tweeted Dubai Police. This is so the guards are trained to efficiently manage any traffic situation, organise traffic flow and deal with minor traffic accidents.

Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the workshops align with the department's plan to train security guards of private institutions, helping to reduce response time to emergency reports, reduce the need for traffic patrols to move to minor accident sites, and enhance the sense of security and safety among community members.

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Brig. Essam Al Awar affirmed Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen partnership and cooperation with various institutions and entities and to raise the efficiency of their security personnel, through training and awareness programmes that help spread traffic culture, enhance compliance with traffic rules and regulations, and encourage the use of smart services provided by Dubai Police.

What did the workshops cover?

A number of practical topics, including:

  • the duties and obligations of the traffic officer on the road,

  • mechanisms for organising traffic flow using officer signals and the traffic whistle,

  • methods of reporting and handling traffic violations,

  • skills for dealing with the public and road users,

  • the correct procedures for handling minor traffic accident sites, and

  • how to use the Dubai Police smart app to submit minor accident reports.

Brig. Essam Al Awar indicated that the training programme included a practical scenario simulating a minor traffic accident.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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