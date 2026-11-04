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UAE records 2.3-magnitude earthquake off Fujairah coast

National Centre of Meteorology reports minor seismic activity off UAE's eastern coast

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A minor earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded off the coast of Fujairah.
A minor earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded off the coast of Fujairah.
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Dubai: A minor earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded off the coast of Fujairah on Wednesday, November 4, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The seismic activity was reported off the emirate's coastline, with the NCM monitoring the tremor through its National Seismic Network.

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The latest tremor follows minor seismic activity recorded off Dibba Al Fujairah on October 16, when the NCM reported a 1.6-magnitude earthquake. No damage or injuries were reported in connection with that earlier incident

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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