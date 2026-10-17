NCM records a 5.1-magnitude quake in Iran hours after a minor 1.6 tremor in Fujairah
Dubai: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran early on Saturday, October 17, hours after a smaller tremor was recorded off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah in the UAE, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM's National Seismic Network recorded the earthquake in southern Iran at 1.30am UAE time on Saturday.
The quake followed a 1.6-magnitude tremor detected off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.58pm on Friday, October 16, the NCM reported.
The two earthquakes were recorded three hours and 32 minutes apart.