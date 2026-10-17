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5.1-magnitude quake hits southern Iran after UAE tremor

NCM records a 5.1-magnitude quake in Iran hours after a minor 1.6 tremor in Fujairah

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The NCM's National Seismic Network recorded the earthquake in southern Iran at 1.30am UAE time on Saturday.
The NCM's National Seismic Network recorded the earthquake in southern Iran at 1.30am UAE time on Saturday.
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Dubai: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran early on Saturday, October 17, hours after a smaller tremor was recorded off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah in the UAE, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM's National Seismic Network recorded the earthquake in southern Iran at 1.30am UAE time on Saturday.

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The quake followed a 1.6-magnitude tremor detected off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.58pm on Friday, October 16, the NCM reported.

The two earthquakes were recorded three hours and 32 minutes apart.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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