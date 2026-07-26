GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes southeast Iran, no damages reported

Assessment teams dispatched after pre-dawn tremor hits Kerman province

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The epicentre was located in Bardsir county, about 62 km (39 miles) southwest of the provincial capital, Kerman.
The epicentre was located in Bardsir county, about 62 km (39 miles) southwest of the provincial capital, Kerman.
Gettyimages

Dubai: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Bardsir county in Iran's southeastern Kerman province early Sunday, but no casualties or damage were reported, Iranian authorities said.

Gholam Reza Nejad Khaleghi, head of Kerman province's Crisis Management Department, said assessment teams were dispatched immediately after the quake and later confirmed that it had caused no damage.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Iran's Seismological Centre said the earthquake occurred at 03:46 local time (0016 GMT) at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The epicentre was located in Bardsir county, about 62 km (39 miles) southwest of the provincial capital, Kerman.

Iran has experienced several earthquakes of similar magnitude in recent months, including a magnitude 4.6 tremor near Tehran and the border of Mazandaran province in May, which also caused no significant damage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Iran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Britain's Josh Kerr celebrates after winning the men's one mile event during the IAAF Diamond League athletics competition at the London stadium in London on July 18, 2026.

Britain's Josh Kerr sets new world record in men's mile

2m read
The US has reportedly struck a key Iranian road bridge connecting Bandar Abbas to other cities inland, dropping it into the Shur River. The strike has killed at least 2 people, injured 4, and caused power outages in the area, according to an unverified report.

Bridges hit: Blasts heard near Bandar Abbas, Iranshahr

3m read
A Dh200 spend could win you 10,000 Miles. Here’s how

A Dh200 spend could win you 10,000 Miles. Here’s how

2m read
Mohammad Akbarzadeh. Iranian state-affiliated media, including the IRGC-linked Fars News Agency, reported that Akbarzadeh, political deputy (and spokesperson) of the IRGC Navy, died after his vehicle overturned on a road in Kerman province (southeastern Iran, on the route from Yazd).

IRGC Navy spokesman Akbarzadeh dies in 'car rollover'

2m read