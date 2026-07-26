Assessment teams dispatched after pre-dawn tremor hits Kerman province
Dubai: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Bardsir county in Iran's southeastern Kerman province early Sunday, but no casualties or damage were reported, Iranian authorities said.
Gholam Reza Nejad Khaleghi, head of Kerman province's Crisis Management Department, said assessment teams were dispatched immediately after the quake and later confirmed that it had caused no damage.
Iran's Seismological Centre said the earthquake occurred at 03:46 local time (0016 GMT) at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The epicentre was located in Bardsir county, about 62 km (39 miles) southwest of the provincial capital, Kerman.
Iran has experienced several earthquakes of similar magnitude in recent months, including a magnitude 4.6 tremor near Tehran and the border of Mazandaran province in May, which also caused no significant damage.