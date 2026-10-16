UAE earthquake: 1.6-magnitude tremor recorded off Dibba in Fujairah

Seismic activity reported off Fujairah coast, NCM shares details
A minor tremor measuring 1.6 on the Richter scale was recorded off the coast of Dibba in Fujairah on Friday night, October 16, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM’s National Seismic Monitoring Network detected the tremor at 9.58pm UAE time, the centre said in an update shared on social media.
The tremor was detected by monitoring stations affiliated with the NCM, which confirmed its magnitude and location in the update.
Dibba is located on the UAE’s east coast, in the emirate of Fujairah.