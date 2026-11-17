Burtville secures top honours as 5 projects gain recognition for design and sustainability
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Burtville Developments has secured 10 honours at the 2026–2027 Arabian Property Awards, marking a fivefold increase from the previous edition and highlighting the growing recognition of its residential projects for architectural design, innovation and sustainability.
The developer received the awards for five projects across Abu Dhabi, including two prestigious “Best in Abu Dhabi” titles, which qualify the winning developments to compete at regional and international levels.
The awards were presented at a ceremony held in London early this month, attended by leading developers and real estate industry representatives from across the region.
Among the major winners was Bab Al Qasr Beach Resort Residence 77 on Al Reem Island, which secured four awards, including Best Architecture for a High-Rise Residential Tower in Abu Dhabi.
The project also received Excellence Awards for High-Rise Residential Tower Development, Residential Complex Architecture and Apartment Development.
Another major winner was Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 65 in Masdar City, which received three awards, including Best Sustainable Residential Project in Abu Dhabi.
The development also earned Excellence Awards for Mixed-Use Development and Apartment Development. It has been nominated to compete for the title of Best Sustainable Residential Project at the Arabian regional level.
Meanwhile, Bab Al Qasr Sea View Residence 51 at Al Raha Beach received an Excellence Award for Mixed-Use Development, while Ville 11 in Masdar City was recognised for Excellence in Interior Design for Mixed-Use Projects.
The Arabian Property Awards form part of the British International Property Awards programme, which recognises outstanding achievements in property development, architecture and design.
Entries are assessed by an independent panel of more than 100 industry experts, chaired by members of the British House of Lords. Projects are evaluated against criteria including architectural quality, execution, innovation and sustainability.
According to the organisers, the 2026–2027 edition attracted a record number of entries, reflecting increasing competition across the region’s property sector.
Winners of the top “Best” categories qualify for further evaluation at the regional level, with an opportunity to advance to the international awards.
The recognition comes as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a destination for high-quality residential developments, with growing emphasis on sustainable construction, innovative design and modern living spaces.