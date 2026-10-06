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Edufair Dubai’s 11th edition puts students at the heart of education choices

Three days of university guidance and career conversations helped families plan ahead

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Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
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Edufair Dubai’s 11th edition puts students at the heart of education choices

Gulf News Edufair Dubai wrapped up its 11th edition after attracting more than 7,000 visitors over three days. The event saw a steady flow of students and parents exploring university and course options and seeking guidance on admissions, scholarships, study-abroad opportunities and career pathways.

Held at Shangri-La Dubai from October 2 to 4, the event featured more than 20 universities and career services providers. Hundreds of students from leading schools across the UAE also visited the exhibition, exploring options for undergraduate and postgraduate study.

Dr Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who inaugurated the event, said education was becoming an important area of India-UAE collaboration.

“It’s really heartening that education has become an important pillar of engagement between India and the UAE, and Dubai itself has become a global education hub, with a lot of interest in the education sector,” said Dr Reddy.

“Very happy to see many Indian universities [that] are now part of the Dubai ecosystem and making education a key area of collaboration between India and the UAE,”

He also said initiatives such as Edufair could help students and families better understand the opportunities available across the higher education sector.

“I’m sure with this initiative, people will become more aware of the opportunities and also benefit from the growing higher education ecosystem.”

Career prospects gain focus

A key trend to emerge from the three-day event was a stronger focus on the link between education and career outcomes. Conversations went beyond course selection to include employability, skills, internships, professional qualifications, study-abroad options and post-study opportunities.

Students explored programmes spanning business, computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, engineering, psychology, design and finance. Families also sought practical information on admissions, fees, scholarships, visas and living costs.

“Education remains the heart of success, so we are always proud to host Edufair to connect hundreds of students and parents with so many great establishments,” said Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News.

The seminar programme addressed skills development and employer expectations, with experts discussing digital and AI literacy, communication, problem-solving, industry experience and building stronger career portfolios.

“It is a fantastic weekend with a lot of energy and excitement as people look to take the next step on their education journey,” said Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News. 

The 11th edition also highlighted the growing demand for practical guidance as students and families weighed academic choices alongside career prospects. Universities and education specialists helped visitors understand programmes, entry requirements and opportunities after graduation.

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