Gulf News LevelUP brings new pathways for career growth

Networking, expert insights and flexible study options for career-focused professionals
For graduates and professionals ready for their next career step, advanced degrees and specialised qualifications can build the skills to progress, switch fields or take on leadership roles. Gulf News LevelUP brings these opportunities together, with universities showcasing postgraduate, doctoral and professional programmes aligned with workplace needs.
Taking place on September 26 and 27 at Dusit Thani Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Gulf News LevelUP will bring together universities, education providers, industry experts, graduates and career-focused professionals for two days of learning, networking and career opportunities.
The programmes showcased at LevelUP span advanced qualifications that combine academic learning with practical skills and a clear focus on workplace needs.
Prof. Muthanna Abdulrazzaq, President of American University in the Emirates (AUE), says AUE’s graduate education develops the advanced knowledge and practical capabilities professionals need to lead in their fields.
“At LevelUp, AUE will showcase graduate programmes that address emerging professional and employer needs, including AI and data science, business intelligence, strategic communication, and architecture, as well as its approved doctoral offerings,” says Prof. Abdulrazzaq, adding, “Many doctoral classes are scheduled on weekends to support working professionals seeking to advance their careers while continuing their professional responsibilities.”
Another exhibitor, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, is seeing interest in programmes that combine business knowledge with analytical and technological capabilities.
“Our postgraduate programmes respond to these changing expectations by combining academic foundations with practical, industry-oriented learning. Greater emphasis is being placed on data-driven decision-making, emerging technologies, responsible use of AI, managerial problem-solving and the ability to operate effectively in complex business environments,” says Prof. Sartaj Rasool Rather, Associate Professor (Economics) and Head, Department of Management Studies.
BITS Pilani Dubai Campus will showcase its MBA and postgraduate programmes, PhD and research pathways, as well as selected professional and executive learning options. “The focus will be on helping participants identify learning pathways that match different career stages, whether they are seeking managerial advancement, considering a career transition, developing new professional capabilities or exploring research and doctoral education,” says Prof. Rather.
Developing workplace skills also means building expertise in fast-growing areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data.
Gary Fernandes, Associate Regional Director, Prospect Experience and Global Admissions Hub, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, says the university continually reviews its postgraduate portfolio with industry to ensure learning reflects emerging skills and workplace needs.
“Strong demand is evident across business analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security, robotics, renewable energy, construction project management, real estate, logistics and supply chain management, and business psychology. These areas align closely with the UAE’s priorities in digital transformation, sustainable development and economic diversification, helping professionals deepen specialist expertise, build leadership capability or move confidently into growing sectors,” says Fernandes.
At LevelUP, Heriot-Watt Dubai will showcase its expanded January 2027 portfolio featuring postgraduate opportunities across business, technology, engineering and the built environment, alongside selected undergraduate and year 2 advanced entry routes.
Fernandes says the university’s flexible entry points allow students to begin sooner rather than wait until September 2027.
Meanwhile, hospitality education offers another route for professionals looking to build sector-specific expertise and management skills.
Sheikh Khaled Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, says hospitality, tourism and management programmes remain relevant in the GCC as the sector continues to expand. “Flexible postgraduate routes, including specialised MBA programmes that allow professionals to strengthen their management capabilities while building sector-specific expertise, are also attracting interest,” he says.
At LevelUP, Vatel Bahrain will showcase its Bachelor’s and MBA programmes in International Hotel Management. The programmes combine academic learning with local and international practical experience, preparing graduates for hospitality careers in Bahrain, the GCC and beyond.
Al Khalifa says, “Visitors can explore programme structures, career opportunities and how Vatel’s combination of academic learning coupled with local and international practical experience prepares graduates for hospitality careers in Bahrain, the GCC and internationally.”
Register on https://event.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsLevelUP#/