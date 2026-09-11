Amitabh Bachchan regrets never learning music, wishes to learn at 84

Bachchan said he has great admiration for people who can sing or play musical instruments
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed one unfulfilled wish from his life — learning music.
Bachchan opened up about his regret during an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, after content creator Kritagya asked him to play a game of ‘This or That’.
During the interaction, Kritagya asked the actor whether he would prefer to relive a day from his past or experience a day he had never lived before. Bachchan said his life had been filled with so many memorable incidents that choosing one would be difficult.
He then spoke about his long-standing desire to learn music.
Bachchan said he has great admiration for people who can sing or play musical instruments, including the sitar. He revealed that he has even collected musical instruments at home, hoping that he would eventually learn to play them.
“I never learned music, although I always wished to. I feel a little sad when I hear people sing so beautifully or play instruments like the sitar. I wonder how they can sing so well. I never learned any of this,” Bachchan said.
He added that he has kept the instruments needed to learn music at home, joking that he even garlands them while waiting for the day he finally learns.
“I have kept all the musical instruments at home, hoping that one day I will learn. I even put garlands on them, thinking that day will come. Now I am 84 years old, and I still haven’t learned. That makes me very sad,” he said.
Earlier in the conversation, Bachchan also reflected on whether he would like to relive a particular day from his past.
“Honestly, so many things have happened in my life that I don’t know which day I would choose, or which part of my life I have not experienced,” he said.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television.