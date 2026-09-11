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Amitabh Bachchan regrets never learning music, wishes to learn at 84

Bachchan said he has great admiration for people who can sing or play musical instruments

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Amitabh Bachchan expresses regret not learning music, says even at 84 he will soon learn.
Amitabh Bachchan expresses regret not learning music, says even at 84 he will soon learn.
IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed one unfulfilled wish from his life — learning music.

Bachchan opened up about his regret during an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, after content creator Kritagya asked him to play a game of ‘This or That’.

During the interaction, Kritagya asked the actor whether he would prefer to relive a day from his past or experience a day he had never lived before. Bachchan said his life had been filled with so many memorable incidents that choosing one would be difficult.

He then spoke about his long-standing desire to learn music.

Bachchan said he has great admiration for people who can sing or play musical instruments, including the sitar. He revealed that he has even collected musical instruments at home, hoping that he would eventually learn to play them.

“I never learned music, although I always wished to. I feel a little sad when I hear people sing so beautifully or play instruments like the sitar. I wonder how they can sing so well. I never learned any of this,” Bachchan said.

He added that he has kept the instruments needed to learn music at home, joking that he even garlands them while waiting for the day he finally learns.

“I have kept all the musical instruments at home, hoping that one day I will learn. I even put garlands on them, thinking that day will come. Now I am 84 years old, and I still haven’t learned. That makes me very sad,” he said.

Earlier in the conversation, Bachchan also reflected on whether he would like to relive a particular day from his past.

“Honestly, so many things have happened in my life that I don’t know which day I would choose, or which part of my life I have not experienced,” he said.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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