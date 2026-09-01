Gulf News LevelUP focuses on skills, qualifications and career progression

Two-day LevelUP exhibition links advanced learning to real career growth
Career progression is increasingly linked to the ability to build specialised skills and gain qualifications that match changing industry requirements. Gulf News LevelUP, a new two-day exhibition taking place on September 26 and 27 at Dusit Thani Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, will bring universities, education providers and industry experts together to help graduates and professionals assess their next career and learning steps.
Building on the success of 10 editions of Gulf News Edufair, LevelUP will focus on postgraduate education, professional qualifications, upskilling and reskilling. Visitors can explore Master’s degrees, MBAs and Executive MBAs, PhD programmes, diplomas, professional certifications and industry-focused courses, including flexible online, hybrid and part-time options.
For education providers, the focus is increasingly on programmes that deliver skills professionals can apply directly in the workplace.
“Employers today want finance professionals who can apply their knowledge, not just talk about it in an interview,” says Mustufa Ali, Lecturer at Phoenix Financial Training. “Professionals want practical, job-ready skills, not just certificates.”
Phoenix Financial Training will showcase courses in financial modelling, CertIFRS, DipIFRS, UAE VAT and UAE Corporate Tax at LevelUP.
“Each course is designed to build practical skills through real-world application and support career progression. For professionals looking to advance, switch careers, or future-proof their skills, hands-on experience is often the deciding factor when two candidates look the same on paper,” adds Ali.
Healthcare is another area where postgraduate education is being closely linked to workforce needs. RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) is taking a university-wide approach to aligning its postgraduate and professional programmes with changing healthcare requirements.
“Our programmes develop advanced clinical expertise, research capability, leadership, digital-health and artificial-intelligence skills, and evidence-based decision-making,” says Prof. Mohamed El-Tanani, Vice President for Research and Postgraduate Studies at RAKMHSU.
He says demand is growing for expertise in areas including advanced clinical practice, public health, epidemiology, clinical education, pharmaceutical and biomedical sciences, specialised dentistry and nursing leadership.
At LevelUP, RAKMHSU will showcase pathways across medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing and public health, including undergraduate and graduate-entry programmes, postgraduate diplomas, master’s and doctoral degrees.
“Through clinical training, simulation, interprofessional education, applied research, flexible learning and strong healthcare and industry partnerships, these programmes enable learners to enter healthcare, develop specialist expertise, assume leadership roles, transition into new fields and future-proof their careers,” says Prof. El-Tanani.
The event will also cover career decisions linked to international mobility. For many UAE-based students and professionals, migration often form part of a longer-term career strategy, particularly when it provides access to skilled employment and permanent residency.
Burzin Nanavatti, CEO of F4MG, says the company’s focus is on helping professionals identify pathways to permanent residency in Australia.
“At F4MG, our focus is on permanent residency, because that’s what gives professionals the stability to build a long-term career in Australia rather than just relocate,” he says.
Nanavatti said opportunities span engineering, IT, finance, management and other sectors, with F4MG assessing an individual’s occupation, skills, experience and long-term ambitions before identifying a suitable pathway.
“At Gulf News LevelUP, we're showcasing how F4MG helps professionals move to Australia the right way, through qualified Australian migration legal practitioners who ensure every application is handled correctly and compliantly, with permanent residency as the goal from day one. Our team supports the entire journey, from eligibility assessment and skills recognition to documentation and the final application, helping UAE-based professionals make informed, confident decisions and secure permanent residency in a way that genuinely advances their careers.“
Alongside the exhibition, LevelUP will feature seminars, masterclasses and expert sessions focused on workplace skills, career development and emerging industries, giving visitors the opportunity to assess education and career pathways in one place.
For more information and to register, visit https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsLevelUP