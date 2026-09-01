Gulf News LevelUP focuses on skills, qualifications and career progression

“At Gulf News LevelUP, we're showcasing how F4MG helps professionals move to Australia the right way, through qualified Australian migration legal practitioners who ensure every application is handled correctly and compliantly, with permanent residency as the goal from day one. Our team supports the entire journey, from eligibility assessment and skills recognition to documentation and the final application, helping UAE-based professionals make informed, confident decisions and secure permanent residency in a way that genuinely advances their careers.“