More choices, wider options at Gulf News Edufair in Abu Dhabi

Students and parents in Abu Dhabi will have more choices to explore this October as Gulf News Edufair returns with an expanded line-up of universities, education providers and career specialists.

The two-day event will take place on October 17 and 18 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, with more than 20 institutions and education providers from the UAE and overseas.

Edufair has become a popular fixture for Abu Dhabi families because it brings several stages of the university decision-making process together in one place. Rather than simply browsing university stands, students can meet admissions teams, speak with career counsellors and consult study abroad and immigration specialists, giving them the opportunity to get answers to specific questions and assess their options.

Its structured format brings together university guidance, career advice and practical support, helping students move from exploring possibilities to planning their next steps.

“Students today are looking beyond a university name. They want to know what they will study, where it can take them and how they can build a career around it,” said David George, Director – GN Media, Creative Content & Design.

“Edufair Abu Dhabi gives students and parents the chance to speak directly with universities and specialists, get answers to their questions and better understand the choices available to them.”

From AI to business and healthcare

Visitors can explore programmes across a wide range of fields, including artificial intelligence, robotics, engineering, business, economics, media, tourism, healthcare and sustainable architecture.

Universities will also provide information on tuition costs, scholarships, admission criteria and available programmes. Some institutions are expected to offer application reviews, conditional offers, grants, fee waivers and special discounts for eligible students during the event.