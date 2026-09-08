More choices, wider options at Gulf News Edufair in Abu Dhabi

Two-day fair offers guidance on degrees, jobs, scholarships and global study options
Students and parents in Abu Dhabi will have more choices to explore this October as Gulf News Edufair returns with an expanded line-up of universities, education providers and career specialists.
The two-day event will take place on October 17 and 18 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, with more than 20 institutions and education providers from the UAE and overseas.
Edufair has become a popular fixture for Abu Dhabi families because it brings several stages of the university decision-making process together in one place. Rather than simply browsing university stands, students can meet admissions teams, speak with career counsellors and consult study abroad and immigration specialists, giving them the opportunity to get answers to specific questions and assess their options.
Its structured format brings together university guidance, career advice and practical support, helping students move from exploring possibilities to planning their next steps.
“Students today are looking beyond a university name. They want to know what they will study, where it can take them and how they can build a career around it,” said David George, Director – GN Media, Creative Content & Design.
“Edufair Abu Dhabi gives students and parents the chance to speak directly with universities and specialists, get answers to their questions and better understand the choices available to them.”
Visitors can explore programmes across a wide range of fields, including artificial intelligence, robotics, engineering, business, economics, media, tourism, healthcare and sustainable architecture.
Universities will also provide information on tuition costs, scholarships, admission criteria and available programmes. Some institutions are expected to offer application reviews, conditional offers, grants, fee waivers and special discounts for eligible students during the event.
For families, Edufair provides an opportunity to assess different institutions and programmes without having to visit multiple campuses across the UAE.
Edufair will also examine the link between education and employment, with career service providers and counsellors helping students understand how different degrees align with changing job markets.
“Choosing a degree is no longer just about what you want to study - it’s about where you want to go. The right decision can shape the career, opportunities and future you build," said Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Director – GN Media Events & Special Features.
"Our aim is to connect students with the people and institutions that can help them ask better questions, explore their options and take that next step with confidence.”
Students considering education overseas will have access to consultants and representatives covering destinations across the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia.
They can advise on the practical aspects of international education, from university selection and applications to scholarships, visas, degree pathways and post-study work opportunities.
Alongside the exhibition, Edufair Abu Dhabi will feature panel discussions, presentations and fireside chats with education and career experts.
Topics will include career planning, entrepreneurship, overseas education and strategies for applying to competitive universities.
The event is free to attend, with prior registration required.