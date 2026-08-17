The summer advantage: Why learning should not stop when school does

Practical experiences can help students build skills without extending the school year
Summer should first be a time for students to rest and reset. But it also offers something the academic calendar rarely does: space to explore without the immediate pressure of grades, exams, and deadlines. Used well, this time can help young people test an interest, build a practical skill, and understand how classroom knowledge connects to the world beyond it.
In the UAE, making the most of this opportunity has broader significance. Young people are central to the country’s ambition to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy. One of the objectives of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 is to attract and train talent for future jobs enabled by AI, while UAE Centennial 2071 calls for investing in future generations and equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to respond to rapid change.
Employers are already signaling what this will require. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, 87% of employers surveyed in the UAE expect demand for technological literacy to increase. AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity, and leadership and social influence are also among the skills expected to grow in importance.
Technical skills will be essential, but they will not be enough on their own. They enable young people to work confidently with emerging technologies, while human skills help them assess information critically, work well with others, and make sound decisions. Preparing students for a rapidly changing world therefore requires a balance of digital capabilities and durable human skills such as critical thinking, communication, adaptability, and problem-solving.
Schools and universities provide the essential academic foundation for developing these capabilities, and experiences beyond the classroom allow students to apply and extend what they learn. During the academic year, students are understandably focused on required curricula and assessments, while summer gives them greater freedom to follow their curiosity, experiment with unfamiliar subjects, and consider possible career paths before entering the workforce.
The goal is not to turn the summer into an extension of the school year. It is to help students learn differently, rather than simply more. A student might explore AI, data, or cybersecurity, investigate opportunities in clean energy, tourism, or the creative industries, or develop an early interest in entrepreneurship. The purpose is not to make an immediate career decision, but to give students enough exposure to make more informed choices later.
Learning becomes more valuable when students have a chance to use it. Internships, community projects, volunteering, hands-on workshops, and flexible online courses all offer ways to connect knowledge with practice. Someone interested in data, for example, could learn the fundamentals and then apply what they have learned to a public dataset. A student interested in sustainability could investigate a local environmental challenge and develop a practical response. These experiences make learning more relevant because students can see how knowledge is used to solve real problems.
They also provide an effective environment for developing human skills. A team project requires communication and collaboration. An unfamiliar task builds adaptability. Presenting an idea strengthens confidence, while working through setbacks develops resilience. These capabilities are difficult to build through theory alone; they become meaningful when students have opportunities to practice them.
A useful summer experience should leave a student with something tangible. This could be a small project, a prototype, a portfolio piece, a presentation, or a proposed solution to a community challenge. The objective should not be to accumulate activities, but to give students evidence of what they have learned and how they can apply it. That process can also help them reflect on what they enjoyed, what challenged them, and what they may want to pursue next.
Not every student will have access to a formal internship, specialised programme, or private tutor. Schools, universities, employers, and community organisations therefore have an important role in widening access to practical experiences. Flexible online learning and self-directed projects can also give more students the opportunity to participate, regardless of location, schedule, or prior experience.
As the UAE continues its transition toward a more diversified, knowledge-based economy, the summer months can play a small but meaningful role in preparing the next generation. The real measure of a productive summer is not how many courses or workshops a student completes. It is whether they return with greater clarity, greater confidence, and something they can apply.
When summer learning is flexible, practical, and driven by curiosity, its value extends well beyond preparation for a first job. It builds the adaptability and lifelong learning mindset young people will need throughout their careers, helping them navigate change and contribute to shaping the UAE’s future.
Kais Zribi is General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Coursera