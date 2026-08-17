Summer road trips: Why small safety habits can make a big difference

From seatbelts to rest breaks, tiny choices add up to safer holiday driving
Summer road trips are one of the simple pleasures of life in the UAE. Whether it is a weekend drive into the mountains, a family outing or a longer journey to Oman, the open road offers a welcome change of pace during the long school break.
For many families, the planning is part of the experience. Routes are mapped, snacks are packed and playlists are prepared. But when temperatures are at their highest, a few simple checks before setting off can make the difference between a smooth journey and an avoidable interruption.
Extreme summer temperatures can put additional pressure on a vehicle, making basic maintenance particularly important before a long drive. Tyres should be checked when they are cold, with drivers looking for signs of damage, uneven wear or deterioration. The spare tyre should also be in good condition, particularly when travelling longer distances or through areas where assistance may take time to reach you.
Coolant levels are another important check, as the cooling system works harder in high temperatures. Drivers should also make sure the air-conditioning is working properly before setting off, especially when travelling with children or elderly passengers.
These checks take only a few minutes, but they can make a meaningful difference to the comfort and confidence of everyone in the car.
The same principle applies to car insurance. Before leaving home, drivers should review their policy, make sure roadside assistance is active and check that any additional cover needed for the journey is in place.
“A good road trip starts long before you leave the driveway,” says Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. “Checking that your car is ready for the heat, and that your insurance has you covered wherever the road takes you, means you can relax and enjoy the trip instead of worrying about the what-ifs.”
Knowing what support is available can be particularly useful if something goes wrong along the way. Drivers should keep their roadside assistance number readily available and understand what their policy covers, whether it is help with a breakdown, a flat battery or towing.
For many UAE residents, summer also means a short escape to Oman or another GCC destination. Before heading across the border, motorists should take a few minutes to check whether their car insurance extends to the country they are visiting.
GCC coverage may require an extension to an existing policy, so drivers should confirm that the appropriate cover is in place and that they have the necessary documentation before setting off. Taking care of this in advance can help avoid unnecessary complications once the journey is under way.
For Babur, the value of car insurance is ultimately about giving motorists confidence before they even turn the key.
“Peace of mind on a road trip isn't just about having insurance, it's about understanding exactly how it protects you when you need it most,” he says.
Preparation also continues after leaving the driveway. Keeping drinking water in the car, taking regular breaks on longer journeys and avoiding the hottest part of the day where possible can make summer driving more comfortable.
Drivers should also allow enough time to reach their destination rather than rushing, particularly on unfamiliar roads or longer GCC journeys. A relaxed pace can make the journey more enjoyable while giving drivers the opportunity to stop and rest when needed.
As summer road trips get under way, staying prepared does not require a complicated checklist. A few minutes spent checking the car, confirming the right cover and planning for the journey can help keep an unexpected problem from becoming a major disruption.
Because the best road trips are the ones where the focus stays on the destination, the people travelling with you and the journey ahead.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.