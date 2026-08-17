Summer road trips: Why small safety habits can make a big difference

Summer road trips are one of the simple pleasures of life in the UAE. Whether it is a weekend drive into the mountains, a family outing or a longer journey to Oman, the open road offers a welcome change of pace during the long school break.

For many families, the planning is part of the experience. Routes are mapped, snacks are packed and playlists are prepared. But when temperatures are at their highest, a few simple checks before setting off can make the difference between a smooth journey and an avoidable interruption.

Extreme summer temperatures can put additional pressure on a vehicle, making basic maintenance particularly important before a long drive. Tyres should be checked when they are cold, with drivers looking for signs of damage, uneven wear or deterioration. The spare tyre should also be in good condition, particularly when travelling longer distances or through areas where assistance may take time to reach you.

Coolant levels are another important check, as the cooling system works harder in high temperatures. Drivers should also make sure the air-conditioning is working properly before setting off, especially when travelling with children or elderly passengers.

These checks take only a few minutes, but they can make a meaningful difference to the comfort and confidence of everyone in the car.

The same principle applies to car insurance. Before leaving home, drivers should review their policy, make sure roadside assistance is active and check that any additional cover needed for the journey is in place.

“A good road trip starts long before you leave the driveway,” says Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. “Checking that your car is ready for the heat, and that your insurance has you covered wherever the road takes you, means you can relax and enjoy the trip instead of worrying about the what-ifs.”