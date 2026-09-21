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Dubai Health rolls out new parking system, starting with Rashid Hospital

Rashid Hospital is first in the rollout, with free parking continuing for patients

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai Health rolls out new parking system, starting with Rashid Hospital
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Dubai: Dubai Health is introducing a new smart parking management system across its facilities, with patients continuing to receive free parking during their visits and Rashid Hospital becoming the first location to adopt the changes from September 21.

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The system is being rolled out under an agreement with Parkin Company and follows feedback from patients and visitors.

Patients receiving emergency care, attending consultations or laboratory appointments, using walk-in services or undergoing ongoing treatment will continue to receive free parking for the duration of their visit.

Rashid Hospital first in rollout

The first phase will begin at Rashid Hospital on September 21.

Visitors to patients will receive up to three hours of free parking once per day after providing patient details at the hospital reception.

Two companions of admitted patients will also be able to park free for up to 24 hours, with extensions available when required.

People of Determination, senior citizens and pregnant women will continue to receive complimentary valet parking after eligibility verification.

Hospital staff and authorised vehicles will be registered within the system to allow seamless access.

Standard parking charges will apply to motorists who are not visiting Dubai Health facilities, while a 30-minute grace period will be available each day for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Parking changes follow patient feedback

Dubai Health said the system was introduced in response to feedback from patients and visitors and is intended to improve access across its facilities.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to listening to feedback from patients and visitors and continuously improving their experience, ensuring convenient parking through smart digital solutions for those we are privileged to serve," said Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Health.

Parkin will oversee parking operations and deploy digital technologies across Dubai Health facilities, while using insights from on-ground operations to manage parking and improve the customer experience.

Eng. Osama Hashim Alsafi, Chief Operating Officer of Parkin, said medical facilities required reliable and easy access for patients and visitors.

“Medical facilities require exceptional reliability and ease of access, and by deploying Parkin’s state-of-the-art parking management technology at Dubai Health facilities, we aim to reduce congestion, optimise space utilisation and enhance the arrival experience, while keeping patients at the centre of the service.”

Optional services at the sites will include valet parking, car wash services and electric vehicle charging.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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