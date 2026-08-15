Where you park: Parking costs vary by zone. If you use cheaper Zone C or D parking, paying as you go could cost less than a subscription. Premium areas such as JLT can cost up to Dh10.50 an hour.

How long you park: If you only park for one or two hours a day, paying for individual sessions may still be cheaper.

Where you can use the subscription: Check that your subscription covers the areas you regularly park in, especially if your work takes you to different parts of Dubai. A subscription does not mean you can park anywhere.