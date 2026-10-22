Manchester City legend Joe Hart meets fans in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The former Man City goalkeeper met UAE fans during a visit to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Dubai: Manchester City legend Joe Hart returned to the UAE this week, connecting with supporters and young goalkeepers hoping to one day emulate his achievements at the Etihad Stadium.
The former England international, who earned 75 caps for his country, visited the PUMA Manchester City Stores at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Mall, meeting fans, posing for photographs and signing gloves belonging to aspiring goalkeepers.
Hart also took part in a City Football Schools (CFS) training session at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi. The former City shot-stopper got involved on the pitch, challenging youngsters to beat him before leading goalkeeping drills and offering advice to the next generation.
Having spent 12 years at Manchester City, Hart said: “I’ve been lucky enough to visit the UAE several times and have fond memories of City’s training camps in Abu Dhabi, so it was brilliant to be back.
“Visiting City Football Schools took me back to when I was that age. I loved seeing how much fun they were having and how much the coaching has advanced. Training with City’s methods from an early age gives them the opportunity to both enjoy the game and reach their full potential, and it was great to share a little of what I’ve learned.”
Hart’s visit coincided with CFS marking its 15th year in the UAE. Since retiring from professional football in 2024, the former goalkeeper has moved into punditry.
He added: “It was also great to visit the Manchester City Stores and share a moment with fans in the region. It was amazing to see the passion they have for the club.”