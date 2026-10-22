GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Manchester City legend Joe Hart meets fans in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The former Man City goalkeeper met UAE fans during a visit to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hart won two Premier League titles during his time at Manchester City
Hart won two Premier League titles during his time at Manchester City

Dubai: Manchester City legend Joe Hart returned to the UAE this week, connecting with supporters and young goalkeepers hoping to one day emulate his achievements at the Etihad Stadium.

The former England international, who earned 75 caps for his country, visited the PUMA Manchester City Stores at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Mall, meeting fans, posing for photographs and signing gloves belonging to aspiring goalkeepers.

Hart also took part in a City Football Schools (CFS) training session at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi. The former City shot-stopper got involved on the pitch, challenging youngsters to beat him before leading goalkeeping drills and offering advice to the next generation.

Having spent 12 years at Manchester City, Hart said: “I’ve been lucky enough to visit the UAE several times and have fond memories of City’s training camps in Abu Dhabi, so it was brilliant to be back.

“Visiting City Football Schools took me back to when I was that age. I loved seeing how much fun they were having and how much the coaching has advanced. Training with City’s methods from an early age gives them the opportunity to both enjoy the game and reach their full potential, and it was great to share a little of what I’ve learned.”

Hart’s visit coincided with CFS marking its 15th year in the UAE. Since retiring from professional football in 2024, the former goalkeeper has moved into punditry.

He added: “It was also great to visit the Manchester City Stores and share a moment with fans in the region. It was amazing to see the passion they have for the club.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballpremier leagueManchester City

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

It's set to be a stunning night inside the Etihad Arena

UFC 333 sells out Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena

1m read
Excitement fills Al Yalayis Station as passengers arrive for Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey.

Road towards Dubai to be closed for Etihad Rail work

2m read
RAF NEXT GEN

RAF NEXT GEN set to make Abu Dhabi debut

2m read
Plan your trip to AUH for The Phantom of the Opera

Plan your trip to AUH for The Phantom of the Opera

3m read