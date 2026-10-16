Cinema, sport, and gaming : Why SQD-Mini LED TV handles every screen moment without compromise

The television in the average living room in the UAE is no longer used for one thing. On a typical day it might begin with children's content, carry a live football match, transition to a streaming series after dinner, and give way to console gaming later in the evening. Each scenario places different technical demands on the same display, and most technologies are stronger in some conditions than others.

Cinema: colour, brightness and contrast within the same frame

Cinema reveals whether a display can manage colour, highlight intensity and shadow detail simultaneously. A night-time city scene may contain saturated neon signs, subtle skin tones, reflected light on wet streets and deep black areas within the same frame.

The SQD-Mini-LED TVs’ Super QLED and the Ultra Color Filter support an ultra-wide colour gamut of up to 100 per cent BT.2020, helping preserve the palette and colour purity created during grading.

Precise Dimming Series controls bright and dark areas with greater accuracy, while peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits on the flagship X11L gives intense highlights room to remain detailed rather than appearing flat. With Dolby Vision content, these capabilities work together to reproduce the intended colour, highlight detail and shadow depth more faithfully.

Sport: refresh rate, AI picture enhancement and big-screen scale