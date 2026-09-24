Yango Yasmina Lite review: is this bilingual smart speaker a good fit for UAE families?

Yango’s Yasmina Lite makes its case by focusing on something the biggest global smart-speaker platforms do not always put front and centre: how families in the Gulf actually speak and use a voice assistant. It supports English and Arabic, including White Khaleeji, while offering Quran recitations, prayer features, stories and the usual alarms, reminders and music controls. For UAE families who want those regional features in a compact, screen-free device, Yasmina Lite is a convincing alternative to more established smart speakers, particularly if powerful room-filling audio is not the main priority.