Dubai International Holy Quran Award shortlists 424 contestants for 29th edition

Dubai Quran Award’s 29th edition draws 20,535 entries from 135 nationalities
The Dubai International Holy Quran Award announced that 424 contestants representing 46 nationalities have advanced to the second stage of the award’s 29th edition for 2027. The event will run between September 1 and 14 this year.
The award’s latest edition has attracted wide, unprecedented international participation, with a total of 20,535 entries representing 135 nationalities, further affirming the award’s global status and wide reach as a premier platform for Quran recitation talent.
As for who advanced to the second stage: there are 321 contestants in the Male (over 16) category and 103 contestants (53 males and 50 females) in the Male and Female (under 16) category.
Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affirmed that the shortlisting of 424 exceptional talents highlights the high level of competition fostered by the Award, noting that the initial stage revealed inspiring beautiful voices, excellent performance and a mastery of Quran recitation and Tajweed.
Al Muhairi added that the award is committed to raising the bar in every new edition, with the aim of serving as the optimal global platform for showcasing recitation talent, reflecting Dubai’s leading role in serving the Quran.
Al Muhairi said: “Throughout the second stage, we will apply the highest standards of evaluation and fairness to ensure only the most beautiful recitations advance to the finals. We wish all male and female contestants success in this important stage of the 29th edition.”
Shortlisted contestants will undergo rigorous screening and evaluation to assess voice quality, performance and Tajweed.
The judging panel will evaluate participants’ recitation and proficiency in line with the approved criteria to select the most beautiful Quran recitations fit to advance to the next stage.
The 29th edition has seen 20,535 entries from 135 nationalities.
Now in its 29th edition, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award reinforces deep connection with the Quran among younger generations while offering promising reciters a platform to showcase their skills on a global stage.