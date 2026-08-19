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Dubai International Holy Quran Award 2026 offers $1 million top prizes

The 29th edition has drawn a record 20,500 applications from 135 countries

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Dubai: The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has received 20,500 applications from 135 countries for its 29th edition, marking the largest international participation in the award's history.

Registration for the 29th edition, corresponding to 1448H–2027, will close on Wednesday, with applications coming from Arab and Islamic countries as well as Muslim communities across every continent.

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Egypt leads applications

Egypt recorded the highest number of applications at 6,838, followed by Indonesia with 1,923, Pakistan with 1,862 and Syria with 1,511.

The male category for contestants over 16 received 14,040 applications, while the category for males and females under 16 attracted 6,495 applications, including 2,394 female applicants.

New application process

The award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Duba, has expanded its application process to allow direct submissions alongside nominations made through participants' home countries or accredited Islamic centres.

The changes were introduced as part of a new development programme launched during the 28th edition, including revisions to categories, eligibility requirements, evaluation procedures and participation mechanisms.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the award's Board of Trustees, said the level of participation showed the reach of the award among Quranic talents worldwide.

"The Award's developmental vision was designed to move beyond the traditional model of Quran awards by creating a globally inspiring environment for outstanding Quranic talents," Al Muhairi said.

$1 million top prizes

The award has introduced a prize fund exceeding Dh 12 million. First-place winners in both the over-16 male category and the under-16 male and female category will each receive $1 million.

Second-place winners in each category will receive $100,000, while third-place winners will receive $50,000. The Global Quranic Personality will also receive a $1 million award.

Finalists to lead Taraweeh prayers

A select group of finalists will be invited to Dubai during Ramadan to lead Taraweeh prayers at major mosques. Public voting will then determine the "Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World", with voting scheduled for February 8–16, 2027.

Applications are undergoing preliminary evaluation based on Tajweed, vocal ability, recitation quality and overall performance, with judging panels selecting contestants for the next stages.

28 editions and more than Dh67 million in prizes

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has been held for 28 editions. Since its launch, 7,826 contestants from 123 countries have participated, while more than Dh 67 million has been distributed in prize money.

The award has also honoured 24 individuals and three institutions with its Global Quranic Personality Award.

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