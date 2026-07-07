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Sheikh Mohammed launches new edition of Dubai International Holy Quran Award

Dubai renews global search for the world’s most beautiful Quranic voices

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the launch of a new edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.  

Making the announcement on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the award would once again seek out “the world’s most beautiful Quranic voices” to honour them, pray behind them and recognise their achievements during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

“By the grace and guidance of Allah, today we launch the new edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award,” he wrote.

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Sheikh Mohammed said the Holy Quran is “light, guidance and mercy”, affirming Dubai’s commitment to honouring Quran memorizers, a tradition that has continued for 29 years.

“We have been celebrating Quran memorizers for 29 years, and, God willing, we will continue on this path and this journey. We ask Allah to accept our good deeds and yours,” he said.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award is among the emirate’s longest-running religious and cultural initiatives, recognising distinguished Quran reciters and memorizers from across the world while promoting the values and teachings of the Holy Quran. The winners are traditionally honoured during the holy month of Ramadan.

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