Dubai International Holy Quran Award honours Sheikh Al Husary as Global Quranic Personality

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affirmed that the selection of the late reciter as the Global Quranic Personality for the 28th edition reflects the vision of the wise leadership in honoring scholars who have left an indelible mark in serving the Holy Quran. He noted: “This recognition represents an expression of loyalty to a lifetime of giving that spanned decades, during which the late reciter established a unique school of recitation and mastery, and laid the foundations for a rigorous scientific methodology in Tajweed from which generations across the world have benefited.”