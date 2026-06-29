Yaya Middle East launches Yaya AI to simplify nanny and maid hiring for UAE families

Find Your Best Match is designed around natural-language search. Rather than selecting multiple filters individually, families can simply describe the caregiver they are looking for and receive recommendations based on their requirements. The feature reflects a broader move towards conversational search, allowing users to interact with the platform in the same way they would speak to another person. It weighs both the hard requirements a filter captures, like location, visa status, language or driving, and the softer qualities a checkbox misses, like newborn experience or a calm, warm manner. Each recommendation comes with a short, plain-language explanation of why that nanny or maid fits, so families can see the reasoning rather than guess at it. Because the system favours caregivers who are active and recently reviewed, families are shown profiles that are current and active.