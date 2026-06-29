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Yaya Middle East launches Yaya AI to simplify nanny and maid hiring for UAE families

New feature helps families find a caregiver faster, get instant answers on hiring process

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Yaya Middle East launches Yaya AI to simplify nanny and maid hiring for UAE families

Yaya Middle East, the UAE-based platform that connects families with nannies, maids and domestic helpers, has launched Yaya AI, a new feature that helps families find a caregiver faster and get instant answers on the hiring process.

Available now on iOS and Android, Yaya AI adds new capabilities to the Yaya app.

The first, Find Your Best Match with AI, gives families AI-powered caregiver recommendations. Whether a family is looking to hire a full-time nanny, a live-out maid or a part-time domestic helper, they can set out their requirements and see relevant profiles.

The second, Ask Yaya AI, answers the practical questions that come with hiring domestic help in the UAE, from salaries and visas to contracts, gratuity and public holiday entitlements. Its answers are grounded in Yaya’s own knowledge base and informed by the UAE framework for domestic workers, and are available in both English and Arabic, around the clock.

Find Your Best Match is designed around natural-language search. Rather than selecting multiple filters individually, families can simply describe the caregiver they are looking for and receive recommendations based on their requirements. The feature reflects a broader move towards conversational search, allowing users to interact with the platform in the same way they would speak to another person. It weighs both the hard requirements a filter captures, like location, visa status, language or driving, and the softer qualities a checkbox misses, like newborn experience or a calm, warm manner. Each recommendation comes with a short, plain-language explanation of why that nanny or maid fits, so families can see the reasoning rather than guess at it. Because the system favours caregivers who are active and recently reviewed, families are shown profiles that are current and active.

Unlike a general chatbot, Yaya AI is grounded in live marketplace data and human-reviewed profiles, so its matches and answers reflect who is actually available to families in the UAE. Every caregiver profile is reviewed by a member of the Yaya team before it appears in the app, which means the shortlist a family sees rests on information that has already been verified.

Yaya was built to make hiring a nanny in the UAE more transparent and accessible for families in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and the wider UAE.

Yaya AI is available now to all users through the Yaya app on iOS and Android.

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