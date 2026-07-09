When claiming your rights becomes a full-time job

And I, at least, could have argued on. I read English comfortably, I had the hours to spare, and enough familiarity with rules and regulators to suspect such protections might even exist. But a right that can only be claimed by those able to research, read and argue their way to it is not truly a universal right. It is a privilege dressed as one. Think of who else received that same email — the worker whose English is functional but not fluent, the person on a modest wage for whom an afternoon on hold is an afternoon’s earnings lost, the customer who has never heard of a Consumer Protection Standard and would never imagine that a regulator sits above the bank, ready to listen. For them, the fee is not a puzzle to be solved. It is simply money gone.