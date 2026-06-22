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7 best early Prime Day tech deals in UAE 2026: DJI Osmo Pocket 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 lead picks

This year’s lineup packs performance, portability and smart features at lower prices

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
8 MIN READ
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Several other tech picks offer strong value, making this one of the most compelling early deal drops of the season.
Several other tech picks offer strong value, making this one of the most compelling early deal drops of the season.
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Early Prime Day deals have already started making waves across the UAE, bringing early discounts on some of the most in-demand gadgets of 2026. From creator-focused cameras to powerful Android tablets, this year’s lineup is packed with devices that blend performance, portability, and smart features at noticeably reduced prices. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo stands out for its cinematic stabilisation and compact design, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE delivers a smooth, productivity-ready experience with S Pen support. Alongside these headliners, several other tech picks offer strong value, making this one of the most compelling early deal drops of the season.

Also Read: 7 best vanilla perfumes you can actually wear in UAE summers, 2026

1) Best for Content Creators: DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo

Pros

  • Large 1-inch CMOS sensor delivers sharp, detailed, low-light performance

  • 4K video up to 120fps enables smooth slow-motion shots

  • Excellent 3-axis mechanical stabilization for ultra-smooth footage

  • Rotating 2-inch touchscreen for easy vertical and horizontal shooting

  • ActiveTrack 6.0 keeps subjects locked in frame for hands-free vlogging

  • Creator Combo includes external microphone for clearer, more professional audio

  • Compact, pocket-sized design ideal for travel and everyday use

  • 10-bit D-Log M color profile for advanced color grading and cinematic edits

Cons

  • Premium pricing compared to smartphone filming setups

  • Small device means limited physical controls, heavy reliance on touchscreen

  • Battery life can drop quickly during 4K/120fps or long recording sessions

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo feels like a full filmmaking kit compressed into something you can slip into your pocket. It’s built for creators who want high-end video quality without the hassle of carrying a camera, gimbal, and microphone separately. The 1-inch sensor immediately stands out, especially in low-light or golden-hour shooting, where footage looks noticeably cleaner and more cinematic than typical smartphone video. Stabilisation is another highlight, and that's a plus, when you’re walking through busy streets, filming travel clips, or recording dynamic movement, the 3-axis gimbal keeps everything impressively steady.

What really pushes it into “creator tool” territory is the combination of smart tracking, flexible framing, and the included mic in the Creator Combo, which makes solo filming feel effortless and polished. The rotating touchscreen makes switching between vertical reels and landscape videos seamless, which is ideal for modern social content. While it does come with a learning curve for getting the most out of its advanced colour profiles and limited onboard storage, the overall experience is incredibly streamlined.

2) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Pros

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage offers smooth multitasking and ample space

  • 10.9-inch 90Hz display feels fluid for scrolling, streaming, and reading

  • Includes S Pen for note-taking, drawing, and productivity

  • IP68 rating adds strong water and dust resistance (rare for tablets)

  • Long battery life suitable for work, study, and entertainment

  • AI-powered features like Circle to Search improve usability and productivity

  • Expandable storage support up to 2TB via microSD

  • Lightweight, premium design in multiple colour options

Cons

  • 1920×1200 resolution is solid but not flagship-level sharp for the price tier

  • WiFi-only model limits connectivity on the go unless tethered

  • Exynos chipset is capable but not top-tier for heavy gaming or pro-level editing

  • No AMOLED display (uses LCD, so blacks and contrast are less deep)

  • Charging speed is decent but not class-leading compared to rivals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE sits in that sweet spot, where productivity mixes with everyday entertainment without tipping into ultra-premium pricing. It feels built for people who want a reliable, do-it-all tablet—something you can sketch on in the morning, stream shows in the afternoon, and use for light work at night. The 10.9-inch display is spacious enough to make split-screen multitasking genuinely useful, while the 90Hz refresh rate keeps everything feeling smooth and responsive as you scroll or switch apps.

The S Pen transforms it from a passive media device into a creative and productivity tool, whether you're jotting notes, annotating PDFs, or using Samsung’s clever AI tools like Solve Math or Circle to Search. It’s not trying to be a full laptop replacement, but it comfortably handles most day-to-day tasks with ease. While power users might notice the limitations in display resolution and raw gaming performance, for students, casual creatives, and professionals who want a portable second screen, it delivers a balanced, polished experience without overcomplicating things.

3) Best Mini-Projector: HY300 Ultra Mini Projector 4K

Pros

  • Extremely affordable entry point for a smart portable projector

  • Built-in Android TV 14.0 with access to streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube

  • Supports 4K input playback for sharper, more detailed visuals

  • WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4 for more stable wireless connectivity

  • Auto keystone correction and motorised focus make setup quick and easy

  • Compact and lightweight

  • Built-in 5W speaker removes the need for external audio in casual use

  • Multiple connectivity options (HDMI, USB, TV sticks, phones, laptops)

Cons

  • 160 ANSI lumens is relatively low, so performance drops in bright rooms

  • Not true cinematic brightness—best used in dark or dim environments

  • Built-in speaker is basic and lacks depth for immersive viewing

  • Image quality is good for casual viewing but not comparable to premium projectors

  • Long-term durability and performance consistency may vary at this price point

The HY300 Ultra Mini Projector is clearly designed for casual entertainment rather than high-end home theatre setups, but within that scope, it delivers a surprisingly fun experience. Due to its built-in Android TV 14.0, you don’t even need extra streaming devices; you can jump straight into Netflix or YouTube as long as your WiFi is stable. That makes it especially appealing for spontaneous movie nights or compact living spaces.

The auto keystone correction and motorised focus take away most of the fiddly setup issues you normally get with budget projectors, while the compact size makes it easy to move from room to room or even take outdoors. Of course, the trade-off is brightness, at 160 ANSI lumens, it really needs a dark environment to shine properly. But if you manage expectations and treat it as a cosy, low-light entertainment gadget rather than a full home theatre replacement, it becomes a very fun, very accessible way to enjoy big-screen viewing on a small budget.

4) Best Indoor Security Camera: eufy Security Indoor Cam S350

Pros

  • Dual-camera system with sharp 4K UHD wide view + 2K telephoto detail

  • 8× hybrid zoom allows close-up clarity without losing image quality

  • 360° pan-and-tilt (PTZ) coverage eliminates blind spots in a room

  • Strong AI tracking for humans and pets—great for monitoring movement

  • Excellent night vision with infrared LEDs for clear low-light footage

  • WiFi 6 support for more stable, responsive connectivity

  • Versatile use: baby monitor, pet camera, or general home security

  • Supports RTSP for advanced users who want NAS storage integration

Cons

  • Wired-only design limits placement flexibility

  • No native Apple HomeKit support

  • Requires strong WiFi setup to fully benefit from AI tracking and streaming

  • Some features depend on firmware updates and ecosystem compatibility

  • Subscription or ecosystem lock-in may be needed for advanced cloud features

The eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 doesn’t settle for basic surveillance. The dual-camera setup is what sets it apart, one lens gives you a wide 4K overview of the room, while the second telephoto lens zooms in with surprising clarity. Together, they make it easy to track everything from a pet’s movements to a baby’s crib without losing detail or perspective.

The 360° pan-and-tilt system removes blind spots completely, while AI tracking actively follows movement around the room, giving it a more “watchful” feel than static cameras. Night vision is also strong enough to keep faces visible in near darkness, which adds peace of mind for overnight monitoring. It does have a few limitations, mainly its wired setup and reliance on ecosystem compatibility, but within its category, it delivers a very polished, high-clarity home monitoring experience that feels closer to professional-grade surveillance than a simple indoor cam.

5) Best Soundbar: ULTIMEA 5.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Pros

  • 5.1-channel setup with Dolby Atmos for immersive 3D surround sound

  • Powerful 410W output delivers room-filling audio for movies and gaming

  • Includes wireless subwoofer, rear speakers for true cinema-style separation

  • Clear dialogue channel improves speech clarity in films and shows

  • Multiple connectivity options: HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX

  • App control, remote EQ tuning for bass and surround adjustments

  • Strong low-end performance with dedicated subwoofer (down to 45Hz)

  • Easy setup compared to traditional multi-speaker home theatre systems

Cons

  • Dolby Atmos experience is software-based, not true upward-firing speaker design

  • Rear speakers still require physical placement and some cable management

  • No DTS support, which may limit compatibility with some content

  • Bass-heavy tuning may overwhelm smaller rooms if not adjusted properly

  • App and EQ features feel basic compared to premium soundbar ecosystems

The ULTIMEA Poseidon D60 5.1ch Soundbar can create a surprisingly cinematic sense of space for its price range. Action scenes gain real depth, dialogue stays clear through the dedicated centre channel, and the subwoofer adds a satisfying punch to explosions and bass-heavy soundtracks.

Instead of complex receiver setups and wiring, you get a relatively plug-and-play experience with multiple input options, including HDMI eARC for modern TVs. The system also lets you fine-tune bass and surround levels, which helps adapt it to different room sizes and listening preferences. While it doesn’t quite reach the precision or height effects of premium Atmos systems, it gets impressively close for a budget-friendly package—making it a strong upgrade for anyone moving beyond basic TV speakers into proper home cinema sound.

6) Best Trackpad: Apple Magic Trackpad 

Pros

  • Large edge-to-edge glass surface for smooth, precise multi-touch control

  • Supports Force Touch pressure sensing for advanced gestures and shortcuts

  • Seamless automatic pairing with Mac devices for instant setup

  • Rechargeable battery lasts around a month or more per charge

  • USB-C charging cable included for convenient connectivity

  • Highly responsive scrolling, swiping, and gesture navigation

  • Excellent integration with macOS for productivity workflows

Cons

  • Premium price for what is essentially a pointing device

  • Limited functionality outside the Apple ecosystem

  • No ergonomic tilt adjustment or customizable physical buttons

  • Not ideal for long hours if you prefer a more traditional mouse grip

The Apple Magic Trackpad is one of those accessories that changes how you interact with your computer once you get used to it. Instead of a traditional mouse, you’re working directly on a large glass surface that feels almost like an extension of macOS itself. Every swipe, pinch, and scroll feels fluid and precise, especially when paired with features like Force Touch, which adds pressure sensitivity for deeper control over actions like previews, lookups, and timeline scrubbing.

For users who spend long hours on a Mac, gestures become second nature, switching between apps, navigating timelines, and zooming through documents feels faster and more natural than clicking through menus. The rechargeable battery and effortless pairing also reinforce its “no-fuss” design philosophy. That said, it’s not trying to replace a traditional ergonomic mouse for everyone, and its value really depends on how deeply you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem. But within that environment, it feels less like an accessory and more like a core part of how the system is meant to be used.

7) DJI Mic 3 Receiver

Pros

  • Ultra-compact wireless design ideal for vlogging, interviews, and travel recording

  • High-quality audio with adaptive gain control for consistent sound in varied environments

  • Dual-band anti-interference helps maintain stable audio even in crowded or noisy areas

  • 32-bit float internal recording provides backup safety against clipping or distortion

  • Supports multiple transmitters and receivers for group recordings or podcasts

  • Customisable voice tones and noise cancellation levels for flexible audio shaping

  • Lightweight and pocket-friendly for on-the-go creators

  • Strong compatibility within the DJI ecosystem

Cons

  • Requires compatible DJI ecosystem setup for full multi-device functionality

  • Premium pricing compared to basic wireless lavalier mic systems

  • Battery life depends heavily on recording settings and usage intensity

  • Learning curve for advanced features like multi-channel routing and tone control

  • Bluetooth/wireless dependency may not suit ultra-low-latency professional broadcast setups

The DJI Mic 3 Receiver system is built for creators who want clean, reliable audio without the usual setup hassle of traditional microphones and mixers. It slips easily into a pocket, yet behind that compact form is a surprisingly sophisticated audio system designed for everything from solo vlogs to multi-person interviews. The standout feature is how intelligently it handles sound, adaptive gain control smooths out sudden volume changes, so you don’t get harsh spikes when someone laughs, speaks louder, or moves between environments.

The dual-band anti-interference system keeps audio stable even in busy urban settings or live events, while 32-bit float internal recording acts as a safety net in case anything goes wrong during wireless transmission. That combination makes it especially appealing for creators who can’t afford to lose a take. Add in multi-transmitter support for group recording setups, and it becomes less of a simple mic and more of a compact audio system designed for modern, mobile content creation.

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Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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