7 best early Prime Day tech deals in UAE 2026: DJI Osmo Pocket 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 lead picks

Pros

Cons

The Apple Magic Trackpad is one of those accessories that changes how you interact with your computer once you get used to it. Instead of a traditional mouse, you’re working directly on a large glass surface that feels almost like an extension of macOS itself. Every swipe, pinch, and scroll feels fluid and precise, especially when paired with features like Force Touch, which adds pressure sensitivity for deeper control over actions like previews, lookups, and timeline scrubbing.

For users who spend long hours on a Mac, gestures become second nature, switching between apps, navigating timelines, and zooming through documents feels faster and more natural than clicking through menus. The rechargeable battery and effortless pairing also reinforce its “no-fuss” design philosophy. That said, it’s not trying to replace a traditional ergonomic mouse for everyone, and its value really depends on how deeply you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem. But within that environment, it feels less like an accessory and more like a core part of how the system is meant to be used.