Prime Day returns to Amazon.ae from June 24-30 with exclusive deals and savings

Members save more with Amazon Credit Card, instant bank discounts, and flexible payments
Amazon UAE’s Prime Day returns from June 24-30, kicking off summer with millions of exclusive deals for Prime members on www.amazon.ae/primeday. This year’s event brings together deep discounts across more than 30 product categories from top local and international brands, in addition to deals on trending Amazon Bazaar finds, all with fast, free delivery.
New research from HarrisX, commissioned by Amazon, reveals that 81 per cent of UAE shoppers say finding a good deal feels satisfying while 74 per cent say it makes them feel like a smart shopper — and that's what Prime Day is all about.
From everyday essentials and grocery to electronics, beauty, fashion, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices, Prime members on Amazon.ae can explore seven days of epic deals designed to make them feel like a big deal this summer.
"Life in the UAE moves fast, and our customers expect us to match that pace — that's why we're focused on fast delivery across thousands of products, including delivery in minutes with Amazon Now,” said Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.
“Prime Day is where that speed and selection meet unbeatable value, with incredible deals and even more ways to save, exclusively for our members. The value of Prime keeps growing, and this year is no exception. There's never been a better time to be a Prime member in the UAE, and we hope shoppers make the most of it."
During Prime Day, members can discover up to 30 per cent off on everyday essentials and fresh products from coffee and water to laundry and cleaning supplies from brands such as Nespresso, Lavazza, Acqua Panna, San Pellegrino, Alpro, Al Ain, Ariel, and Dove. Members can also enjoy up to 70 per cent off across Amazon Now categories including everyday staples, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, meat, seafood, ice cream, dairy, frozen foods, and beverages, with delivery in minutes from brands including Driscoll's, Dole, Barakat, Alyoum, Sadia, Fresh to Home, Wall's, The Brooklyn Creamery, Galaxy, Magnum, Yumochi, Farm Fresh, Hayatna, and Al Ain Farms.
Tech lovers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off from Samsung, Lenovo, Sony, Hisense, JBL, LG, PlayStation, Nintendo, Meta Quest, Xbox, and Canon including deals on smartphones, laptops, monitors, TVs, gaming consoles, VR headsets, and headphones. Prime members can also enjoy up to 70 per cent off on Amazon Devices including Ring, Echo, and Kindle.
Members can also enjoy exclusive deals on Apple's latest generation of devices on Amazon.ae, with savings of up to 35 per cent across the all-new iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3, making it the perfect time for members to get the Apple products they've been eyeing at unbeatable prices.
Skincare and beauty enthusiasts can explore up to 60 per cent off on skincare, make-up, perfumes, hair styling and personal care devices from Dior, Gucci, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Lancôme, medicube, L'Oréal, KÉRASTASE, Dyson, TYMO, OLAPLEX, and Minimalist, while fashion lovers can enjoy up to 50 per cent off fashion and accessories from Boss, Lacoste, Skechers, Asics, Marc Jacobs, Tissot, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, Crocs, and PUMA.
Home upgrades are covered with up to 35 per cent off on kitchen and home appliances including robot vacuums, air purifiers, and coffee machines from brands like Dreame, Dyson, Levoit, roborock, Ninja, BLACK+DECKER, Nespresso, and De'Longhi. Parents can also save up to 50 per cent off on toys and baby essentials from brand like LEGO, Pampers, Huggies, BabyJoy, Pigeon, Momcozy, Jovikids, and Mustela.
Prime Day also unlocks international deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store with free international delivery on eligible items, across brands including Kiko Milano, Milk Makeup, Tom's of Maine, Pacifica, Carhartt, and Salewa. Members can also explore deals on trending fashion, home, and lifestyle finds starting as low as Dh4 at Amazon.ae/bazaar and enjoy up to 30 per cent off on orders over Dh200 and up to 20 per cent off on orders above Dh100 across Bazaar using code APD10.
With 92 per cent of UAE shoppers prioritising fast delivery, and 41 per cent valuing the ability to quickly order last-minute essentials, this Prime Day delivers for every lifestyle with an unmatched range of fast and free delivery options.
With Amazon Now, members get everyday essentials and fresh products delivered within minutes, with free delivery on orders over Dh25. New Amazon Now shoppers can enjoy up to 50 per cent off the first 4 orders and up to Dh20 off every subsequent order during Prime Day. Prime members also enjoy free Rush 2-hour delivery on orders over Dh100.
With UAE shoppers becoming more strategic and deal-focused – 44 per cent compare prices during major sales and 33 per cent hold off on purchases until events like Prime Day – Prime members have even more ways to maximise savings.
Amazon Credit Card: Prime members can earn up to 6 per cent back on their Prime Day purchases. New shoppers who apply for the Amazon Credit Card between June 17-30 on www.amazon.ae/creditcard can earn an additional 25 per cent off (up to Dh150), plus enjoy a welcome bonus of up to Dh500. Amazon Credit Card holders can also enjoy additional 30 per cent off (up to Dh30) when shopping everyday essentials on Amazon Now this Prime Day.
Instant Bank Discounts: Prime members can enjoy additional discounts of up to 20 per cent when using ADCB Credit Cards and up to 10 per cent when using Mastercard Credit Cards on eligible Prime Day orders.
Amazon.ae eGift Cards: Purchase an Amazon.ae eGift Card worth Dh300 or more from June 22-30 and get up to Dh45 promotional credit to shop your favourite products this Prime Day.
Buy-Now, Pay-Later: Members can enjoy hassle-free, affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, conveniently splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments.
Bank installment plans: Members can opt in to 0 per cent installment plans, available from a range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for eligible Prime Day orders on Amazon.ae in more affordable and easy monthly installments.
Terms and conditions apply for these offers.
Customers in the UAE can join Prime at www.amazon.ae/prime for Dh16 per month or Dh140 a year and enjoy all the money-saving benefits Prime has to offer year-round including fast and free delivery, exclusive deals, early access to sales events, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, free Deliveroo Plus Silver, free fuel delivery with Cafu, free international shipping on Amazon Bazaar, and 10 per cent off Amazon Home Services.
Prime members can download the Amazon App or shop directly on www.amazon.ae/primeday to browse deals and ensure they never miss an offer.
In association with Amazon.ae