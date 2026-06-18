Prime Day returns to Amazon.ae from June 24-30 with exclusive deals and savings

Amazon UAE’s Prime Day returns from June 24-30, kicking off summer with millions of exclusive deals for Prime members on www.amazon.ae/primeday. This year’s event brings together deep discounts across more than 30 product categories from top local and international brands, in addition to deals on trending Amazon Bazaar finds, all with fast, free delivery.

New research from HarrisX, commissioned by Amazon, reveals that 81 per cent of UAE shoppers say finding a good deal feels satisfying while 74 per cent say it makes them feel like a smart shopper — and that's what Prime Day is all about.

From everyday essentials and grocery to electronics, beauty, fashion, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices, Prime members on Amazon.ae can explore seven days of epic deals designed to make them feel like a big deal this summer.

"Life in the UAE moves fast, and our customers expect us to match that pace — that's why we're focused on fast delivery across thousands of products, including delivery in minutes with Amazon Now,” said Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

“Prime Day is where that speed and selection meet unbeatable value, with incredible deals and even more ways to save, exclusively for our members. The value of Prime keeps growing, and this year is no exception. There's never been a better time to be a Prime member in the UAE, and we hope shoppers make the most of it."

Exclusive deals: Save big this Prime Day