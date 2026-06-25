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Amazon to invest $48 billion in India, support 3.8 million jobs

CEO says fresh funding will expand AWS, AI infrastructure and digital growth through 2030.

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 25, 2026.
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 25, 2026.
IANS

New Delhi: Amazon will invest an incremental $48 billion in India between 2026 and 2030, significantly raising its commitment to one of its fastest-growing markets, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The latest announcement increases Amazon's planned investment for the five-year period from the $35 billion announced last year to $48 billion, taking the company's total investment in India between 2010 and 2030 to more than $88 billion.

"We've invested $40 billion in India since 2010. At the end of last year, we announced that we were going to invest another $35 billion in India between 2026 and 2030. Today we're increasing that amount to an incremental $48 billion," Jassy said after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

The company said the enhanced investment reflects surging demand for digital services and India's growing role as a global technology hub.

A major share of the additional funding will be directed towards expanding Amazon Web Services (AWS), cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Amazon said it will invest more than $21 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure over the next five years, including an additional $13 billion announced on Thursday. The investment will be used to expand AWS data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

By the numbers

$48 billion investment planned for 2026-2030
$88+ billion total investment in India by 2030
$21 billion earmarked for AI and cloud infrastructure
3.8 million jobs to be supported by 2030
$80 billion cumulative e-commerce exports targeted
15 million small businesses to benefit from AI initiatives
4 million government school students to receive AI education
• AWS data centres to be expanded in Mumbai and Hyderabad

"A fair amount of our investment is in our marketplace business, but the incremental $13 billion we announced today is focused on cloud and AI," Jassy said. "India is becoming such a significant cloud and AI hub around the world, and we have so much demand here that we're continuing to invest in the country on the cloud side and the AI side as well."

Plans to support 3.8 million jobs

Beyond infrastructure, Amazon outlined a series of economic and social targets for 2030. The company plans to support 3.8 million direct and indirect jobs, up from the 2.8 million jobs it supported in 2024.

It also aims to enable $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, extend AI-powered tools and services to 15 million small businesses, and introduce AI education programmes to 4 million government school students across India.

Modi welcomed Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India, saying that this investment will create new opportunities for youth in the country.

“A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India,” PM Modi posted on X.

Jassy praised Prime Minister Modi's economic vision, saying India's transformation over the past decade has made it one of the world's most important growth markets.

"Prime Minister's vision over the last 12 years is just remarkable. You can see it in the development of the country and how important India has become in almost every aspect around the world," he said.

He added that his discussions with Modi focused on Amazon's long-term plans in India and the country's digital future.

In a post on X after the meeting, Jassy said he was excited about Amazon's future in India, describing the country as still being in the "early days" of what it could build for customers, businesses, developers and startups.

Amazon's investments in India span e-commerce, logistics, quick commerce, cloud services, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to one of its largest international markets.

-- With ANI and IANS inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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