TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft to invest $17.5 billion in India: CEO Satya Nadella

Largest investment in Asia announced following 'inspiring conversation' with PM Modi

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
X | @satyanadella

Microsoft chairman CEO Satya Nadella announced on December 9, 2025 that the company is committing $17.5 billion to India.

It is the largest-ever investment in Asia — announced following an "inspiring conversation" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's AI opportunity.

Nadella is also tech giant's chairman.

"Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B — our largest investment ever in Asia — to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future," Nadella posted.​

Main focus

The investment targets building AI infrastructure (data centres, cloud expansion), skilling programme, including the expansion of ADVANTA(I)GE India to train millions in AI), and sovereign AI capabilities to position India as an "AI-first" nation.

Nadella emphasised partnering with the government for digital transformation, noting India's rapid AI innovation momentum.

This builds on earlier 2025 pledges like $3 billion for Azure/AI capacity, Reuters earlier reported.

