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Netflix doubles down on the hockey romance genre after Off Campus rage: Icebreaker series next in queue

Fans have mixed reactions to Netflix's latest announcement, however

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Off Campus is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Off Campus is streaming on Amazon Prime.

How much ice hockey is too much ice hockey after the Off-Campus craze? What is it about the ice rink?

Truth is, well, maybe not the ice itself, as fans are quick to point out, it’s really all about the romance. Either way, the avalanche of addictive hockey books and shows isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Netflix is ready to cash in on that obsession. The streaming giant is officially adapting Hannah Grace’s book into a live-action series, promising a high-stakes, high-chemistry collision between two fiercely driven athletes.

The story centres on Anastasia Allen, a hyper-focused figure skater with her sights locked on Olympic gold. Her meticulous plans hit a major roadblock when a rink shortage forces her to share the ice with Nate Hawkins, a college hockey captain pulling out all the stops to make it to the NHL. Yes, yes, friction, fire, chemistry...is what fans are promised.

The debut novel in Hannah Grace's Maple Hill trilogy became a runaway phenomenon, dominating TikTok feeds and maintaining a staggering 70-week stronghold on the New York Times bestseller list. With 5 million copies sold across 34 global territories and 24 languages, the transition to television was inevitable, of course.

To steer the ship, Netflix has tapped industry veteran Amanda Lasher (Gossip Girl, Togetherness) as showrunner. For Lasher, the project is a return to her creative roots.

“I have been a fan of steamy YA since the seventh grade, reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook,” Lasher says. “I love this genre, and it’s been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace’s beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen ”

Penning the script alongside Lasher is co-writer Jade Bartlett (Road House, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), who believes the show's magic lies in the core decency of its characters.

However, fans have mixed reactions. Many responded to Netflix's announcement with, "Can we please try another sport?"

Another added, "Why is hockey just now being discovered for teen drama shows?" Some fans noted how BookTok feeds are really calling the shots in Hollywood. "BookTok is officially running Hollywood and the film purists are absolutely crying right now."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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