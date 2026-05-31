Obsessed with Off Campus? These 5 shows and films should be your next binge

Regency England is not a university campus, and nobody is wearing a varsity jacket. But the emotional architecture here is deeply familiar to any Off Campus reader. The first season especially runs on the kind of fake-dating tension that slowly becomes impossible to maintain, as two people construct an arrangement that was never supposed to mean anything and then spend eight episodes pretending it still does not. The romantic escalation is extraordinarily satisfying, and once you adjust to the corsets, the mechanics feel identical.