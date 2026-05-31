Obsessed with Off Campus? These 5 shows and films should be your next binge

Enemies-to-lovers, campus chaos and yearning: your perfect Off Campus recovery plan
Dubai: You have finished Off Campus, you have already re-read your favourite chapters, and now you are sitting there with a very specific hole in your chest that can only be filled by more enemies-to-lovers tension, campus settings, and characters who are one meaningful glance away from completely losing it. I have you covered.
Where to watch? On Amazon Prime Video
If Off Campus left you wanting to live inside a slow-burn romance for as long as humanly possible, this is your next stop. Based on Jenny Han's bestselling book series, the show follows Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), who returns every summer to Cousins Beach and finds herself tangled up between two brothers, the brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the warm, easy Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).
The result is the kind of love triangle that genuinely keeps you up at night, not because you cannot choose a side, but because you can and you are stressed about it. Add a Taylor Swift-heavy soundtrack and long golden afternoons that feel like they last forever, and you have something that understands exactly what first love actually feels like from the inside.
Where to watch? On Netflix
Louder, messier and considerably more unhinged than Off Campus, but that is not a complaint. This Australian reboot is an ensemble drama set at the fictional Hartley High, following a group of teenagers working through the aftermath of a very public social catastrophe.
The romantic storylines are genuinely gripping, the friendships feel real and complicated, and the show has a rare ability to be both funny and quietly devastating within the same episode. It earns its emotional moments because it never takes shortcuts getting there.
Where to watch? On Netflix
Regency England is not a university campus, and nobody is wearing a varsity jacket. But the emotional architecture here is deeply familiar to any Off Campus reader. The first season especially runs on the kind of fake-dating tension that slowly becomes impossible to maintain, as two people construct an arrangement that was never supposed to mean anything and then spend eight episodes pretending it still does not. The romantic escalation is extraordinarily satisfying, and once you adjust to the corsets, the mechanics feel identical.
Where to watch? On Netflix
A film rather than a series, but it earns its place here. Based on Sarah Dessen's novel, it follows Auden, a high-achieving, perpetually exhausted girl who spends one unexpected summer in a beach town and meets Eli, a quiet insomniac with a history he is still figuring out how to carry.
It is gentler than Off Campus in pace and tone, but the emotional core is the same: two people circling each other slowly, the weight of unspoken things building between them until something finally gives. The kind of film you watch feeling perfectly calm and finish feeling inexplicably emotional.
Where to watch? On Netflix
Technically none of the Off Campus ingredients are here. There is no campus romance, no hockey, no tutoring-session-that-turns-into-something-else. And yet One Day belongs on this list more than almost anything. Based on David Nicholls' beloved novel, the series begins on graduation night in Edinburgh, where Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) spend one night together, then go their separate ways the following morning.
From there, each episode checks in on them on the same date every year for the next two decades, watching them grow, change, drift apart and circle back to each other in ways that will make you want to throw something at your television.
What it shares with Off Campus is the thing that made Off Campus matter in the first place: two people who are clearly meant for each other, and the excruciating, beautiful, sometimes unbearable experience of watching them almost get there. Ambika Mod is extraordinary. Leo Woodall is extremely easy to watch. Do not look up what happens before you finish it.