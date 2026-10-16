Amazon has introduced a redesigned Kindle generation for 2026, but its compact 2024 Kindle still deserves consideration if you want to spend more time reading and less time looking at your phone. Weighing just 158g, with a sharp 6-inch display and weeks of battery life, it remains a practical everyday e-reader for UAE residents. Its appeal is straightforward: you can carry a substantial book collection without carrying the books themselves. The important question is whether the older Kindle offers enough value now that Amazon has introduced a lighter, faster successor. For readers who find it at a worthwhile discount, the answer could still be yes.

Key facts

What you get

Charging is through USB-C. The device also supports Amazon's Kindle reading ecosystem, including compatible personal documents sent using Send to Kindle.

Amazon quotes up to six weeks of battery life, based on 30 minutes of reading daily, wireless connectivity switched off and the light set to level 13. Actual endurance depends on reading habits and settings.

An adjustable white front light illuminates the display in dim environments. Readers can also select dark mode, change font sizes, adjust text layout and bookmark their place. Unlike models with adjustable warm lighting, this Kindle uses white illumination.

The Kindle includes 16GB of internal storage, enough for thousands of typical text-based e-books. Some storage is reserved for the operating system. Books can be downloaded through Wi-Fi and accessed offline once stored on the device.

Amazon lists the device at 158g, with dimensions of 157.8 x 108.6 x 8mm. It is available in Black and Matcha Green.

The Amazon Kindle (2024) is an 11th-generation e-reader designed primarily for reading digital books. Its 6-inch E Ink screen has a resolution of 300 pixels per inch, with a glare-free surface that resembles printed paper more closely than a conventional phone or tablet display.

How it performs in everyday life

Portability is the strongest reason to consider the 2024 Kindle. At 158g, it adds little weight to a work bag, making it convenient for someone travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi or taking the Metro to work. Rather than reaching for a phone during a short journey, readers can open a book and continue where they stopped.

The display is another advantage, particularly in the UAE. E-Ink uses reflected ambient light, so text remains readable in bright conditions without requiring the kind of screen brightness associated with a smartphone. This makes the Kindle suitable for reading beside a sunny apartment window or while sitting outdoors during the cooler months.

Indoors, the adjustable front light allows reading in a dim bedroom without switching on a separate lamp. Its compact dimensions also make one-handed reading practical while relaxing on the sofa.

In its independent review, TechRadar reported improved responsiveness over the previous Kindle, with smooth page turns and minimal display ghosting. The publication also praised the brighter front light, although it found that newer E-Ink panels offered greater contrast.

The battery is particularly useful for travel. Someone flying out of Dubai for a holiday can load several books before departure and avoid making the Kindle another device that needs charging every evening.