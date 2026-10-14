Apple unveils HomeView, new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2

Smart display, speakers, cameras, locks and thermostats lead Apple’s home push
Dubai: Apple has unveiled HomeView, a new Apple TV 4K, a second-generation HomePod mini, and a range of smart-home accessories, including cameras, locks, and thermostats.
The October 13 launches broaden Apple’s home lineup, with the new devices built to work together through the Home app and Siri.
Apple HomeView is a seven-inch touchscreen for a kitchen counter, bedside table or wall.
It combines video calling, music playback, camera feeds, home controls and photo display in one device. Users can adjust lights and thermostats, lock doors, run automations and make FaceTime calls from the screen.
HomeView can recognise up to six household members and show each person a personalised Home Screen with their own apps and widgets.
It also supports Siri AI. When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, Siri can draw on information from apps such as Messages and Calendar to give more personalised responses.
HomeView comes in tabletop and wall-mounted versions.
The second-generation HomePod mini keeps the same compact form but moves to Apple’s S10 chip and comes in pink, green, blue, white and midnight.
You can pair four HomePod mini 2 speakers with the new Apple TV 4K for surround sound, using matching front and rear pairs.
You can also use HomePod (2nd generation) speakers, as long as the front and rear pairs match.
The speakers and Apple TV 4K can detect their placement and adjust audio timing and levels for the room.
You can also use the HomePod mini 2 as your Mac’s default speaker.
Siri AI will arrive through a later software update, adding more conversational responses and access to personal context from a compatible iPhone or iPad.
The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K uses Apple’s A19 chip.
Apple says CPU performance is up to 50 per cent faster, while graphics performance is up to twice as fast as the previous generation.
It also adds a dedicated AV1 video decoder to improve streaming efficiency.
The latest Siri Remote adds Precision Finding on supported iPhones and can play a sound when misplaced.
Apple TV 4K also supports the new four-speaker HomePod home-theatre setup.
The Apple Home Collection, developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, covers indoor and outdoor security cameras, a video doorbell, a smart deadbolt lock, smart thermostats and temperature and humidity sensors.
You can set up the products with an iPhone and control them through the Home app.
With a compatible Apple Home hub, LG’s cameras can identify people, familiar faces, pets, vehicles and packages.
Supported iCloud+ plans include 10 days of event video history. Eligible Apple Intelligence features can also describe clips and search recordings using natural-language queries.
The smart lock can unlock automatically for an authorised user approaching with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. It also supports PIN entry and a physical backup key.
The thermostats can adjust settings based on whether someone is home, away, winding down for the night or returning.
Availability varies across the lineup.
Apple TV 4K is the only product with confirmed UAE pricing and availability. It costs Dh1,199, is available to pre-order now and goes on sale November 13.
HomeView costs $299 in the US. Pre-orders are open in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the UK and the US, with Singapore pre-orders starting October 15. Both versions will be available from November 13.
HomePod mini 2 costs $149 in the US. Pre-orders opened October 13 in supported markets, with sales starting October 30. Apple has not announced UAE pricing and availability.
Apple Home Collection accessories range from $39.95 to $399.95 in the US. The first products arrive in December, with more following in early 2027. Initial availability focuses on the US, Canada, and the UK, depending on the product.
For now, Apple TV 4K is the only product from the October 13 announcements with confirmed UAE pricing and availability.
Apple has not announced UAE launch dates or prices for HomeView, HomePod mini 2 or the Apple Home Collection accessories.