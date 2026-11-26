Less time cooking, fewer pans to wash and extra savings this White Friday
Preparing a home-cooked meal after a long working day becomes considerably easier when you have an appliance that takes care of much of the cooking for you. An electric pressure cooker allows you to prepare rice, lentils, curries and hearty one-pot meals without constantly adjusting the heat or checking the stove. It works by trapping steam inside a sealed cooking vessel, raising the pressure and allowing ingredients to cook at higher temperatures than conventional boiling permits. For busy UAE households, the importance lies in both faster cooking and reduced hands-on effort, making home-cooked meals a more manageable part of everyday life.
With the Nutricook Smart Pot currently available at a discount during White Friday sale, it is also a timely opportunity for households considering a more convenient approach to everyday cooking.
According to Penn State University Extension, electric pressure cookers automatically regulate pressure during cooking, unlike conventional stovetop models that require manual heat adjustment.
This makes them particularly useful for ingredients that benefit from sustained, moist heat. Dried legumes soften, tougher cuts of meat become tender and grains absorb cooking liquid inside the enclosed vessel.
However there is a difference between cooking time and total preparation time. An electric pressure cooker needs time to build pressure before the cooking countdown begins. Pressure must also be released before the lid can be opened.
Much of the convenience lies in reducing active cooking time rather than simply shortening every recipe. A meal can be cooking while you prepare its accompaniments or attend to other household tasks nearby.
Capacity and cooking functions deserve more attention than the number of programmes. A generous cooking pot suits family portions and batch preparation, although its maximum usable capacity under pressure is sometimes lower than its stated volume.
A sauté function is particularly useful because it allows ingredients to be browned before pressure cooking begins. Look for a removable inner pot that is straightforward to clean.
The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 combines pressure cooking with several other methods of preparing food, making it a useful option for households that regularly cook different cuisines. According to Nutricook, the 6-litre model features a 1000W cooker base, 12 customisable presets and a removable stainless steel inner pot.
Its functions include slow cooking, steaming, rice preparation, sautéing and making yoghurt. The manufacturer also specifies a dishwasher-safe cooking pot, which helps simplify the washing-up afterwards.
The Smart Pot is currently available at a discount as part of White Friday sale, making this a particularly good time to consider adding a multifunctional cooker to your kitchen.
The appeal here is the versatility of a single countertop appliance. Its usefulness becomes clearer when you consider how it fits into meals you already prepare.
Rice is a staple across many of the cuisines familiar to UAE residents. Whether served alongside a curry or prepared as part of a spiced rice dish, it lends itself well to programmed cooking.
Lentils are another natural fit. Montana State University Extension identifies pulses and grains among the ingredients suited to electric pressure cooking.
For households that regularly prepare dal, chickpea dishes or lentil soups, having an appliance that manages the cooking stage can make these meals more practical during the working week.
Different varieties require different liquid quantities and cooking durations, so following a recipe designed for pressure cooking is worthwhile.
The Smart Pot's sauté function is arguably one of its most practical features for everyday cooking.
Onions, garlic and spices can be cooked directly in the inner pot before adding the remaining ingredients and sufficient liquid for pressure cooking. This allows much of the preparation to take place in the same vessel.
Once the pressure cooking stage has finished and the pressure has been released according to the instructions, a sauce can be reduced using the sauté setting if required.
For anyone accustomed to preparing curries, stews or meat dishes on a weekday evening, this approach can also mean fewer utensils to wash.
A 6-litre cooking pot offers room to prepare several portions of a suitable recipe at once, provided the manufacturer's filling limits are observed.
Preparing a larger quantity of lentils or stew over the weekend, for example, gives households the option of refrigerating or freezing appropriately cooled portions for subsequent meals.
The additional steaming and slow cooking functions also give the appliance a purpose on days when pressure cooking is unnecessary.
The strongest reason to invest in an electric pressure cooker is how it changes the routine of preparing dinner.
The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 is a sensible choice for households that frequently cook rice, lentils, curries and dishes requiring prolonged simmering. Its combination of adjustable programmes, stainless steel cooking pot and multiple cooking methods gives it practical value beyond occasional use.
The current White Friday discount makes the initial investment more attractive, particularly for those who regularly prepare meals at home.
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