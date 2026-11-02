Gunjan Gangwani: Redefining success through purpose

Empowering Change: A Woman Entrepreneur's Journey to Purposeful Leadership
How has your journey as a woman entrepreneur shaped your definition of success, and what has empowered you to challenge conventional expectations of leadership?
My definition of success has evolved from professional achievement to creating something meaningful. With over 12 years in compliance and corporate governance, I learned the importance of integrity and accountability. Co-founding KRMA Solutions with my husband, Raman, taught me that entrepreneurship also requires courage, resilience and independent thinking.
I don’t believe leadership needs to be loud or aggressive. For me, it is about making responsible decisions, building trust and staying committed to your values. Today, I measure success not just by business growth, but by the difference we make.
Through Barkat Meal, you are combining entrepreneurship with social impact. What inspired this initiative, and how can women-led businesses become powerful drivers of meaningful change?
Having lived in Dubai for over 18 years, I’ve developed immense respect for the blue-collar workforce that contributes so much to this city.
Barkat Meal began with a simple belief: wholesome, home-style food should be affordable and accessible to everyone. The challenge was to create a sustainable business model without compromising dignity or quality.
I believe meaningful social impact often begins by recognising everyday problems and finding practical solutions. Women entrepreneurs can bring empathy into business decisions while remaining commercially focused. That combination can create lasting value.
As a business leader, entrepreneur and mother, how do you balance ambition with personal responsibilities, and what advice would you offer women aspiring to build businesses with purpose?
I’ve realised that balance isn’t about giving everything equal attention every day. Some days demand more from business, while others belong to family. Having a supportive partner helps, but learning to prioritise and let go of perfection is equally important.
My advice to women is to pursue something they genuinely believe in, while understanding its commercial realities. Don’t wait for perfect circumstances. Start thoughtfully, build steadily and remain true to your purpose.
I believe ambition and compassion can coexist. In fact, they often make us better entrepreneurs and leaders.