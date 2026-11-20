Historical epic or new genre? Ranveer-Aditya reunion fuels curiosity
Dubai: Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are reportedly preparing to join forces again after the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise, with their next collaboration reportedly targeting a 2028 theatrical release.
According to recent reports, Dhar has been developing a big-budget project over the past few months, with Ranveer emerging as his preferred choice for the lead role. Production is reportedly expected to begin in 2027, although the schedule and other details are yet to be finalised.
Neither the actor nor the filmmaker has officially confirmed the reunion. The project's title, storyline, genre and supporting cast also remain undisclosed.
The reported reunion has also fuelled speculation that the duo could be working on a historical epic based on Chandragupta Maurya, founder of the Mauryan Empire.
The ambitious project is believed to explore the rise of the ancient Indian empire and the role of Chanakya, the strategist and adviser who helped Chandragupta establish his rule.
Some reports have suggested that Ranveer could portray Chanakya, while Kannada star Yash is being linked to the role of Chandragupta Maurya. However, these casting reports remain unconfirmed, and no official announcement connects Ranveer's reported reunion with Dhar to this particular historical film.
The speculation comes after the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The two films reportedly crossed Rs30 billion in combined worldwide box-office collections, establishing the franchise as a major commercial success.
Ranveer's performance and Dhar's direction have been central to the films' appeal, making another collaboration an exciting prospect for audiences.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film is expected to explore a survival story set against a crisis in Mumbai.
Whether Dhar chooses the Chandragupta Maurya story or another large-scale subject for his next project remains to be seen. For now, the reported reunion has generated considerable curiosity, but official confirmation is awaited.