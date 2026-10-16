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Yami Gautam breaks silence on ‘big fat cheque’ for Dhurandhar 2 cameo

Yami says being directed by husband Aditya Dhar was her fee for Dhurandhar 2 cameo

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Yami Gautam breaks silence on ‘big fat cheque’ for Dhurandhar 2 cameo

Yami Gautam has finally addressed speculation about whether she received a hefty payment for her special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, revealing that the experience of working with her husband, director Aditya Dhar, was priceless.

The actress opened up about her cameo while promoting her latest film, Nayyi Navelli, on the Marathi quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit.

In a promotional clip shared on SonyLIV’s official Instagram account, Madhuri praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge before asking Yami whether she had been paid for her appearance or had agreed to feature in the film at Dhar’s request.

“I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo and I was like, what is this? But I think some things are priceless,” Yami said.

She explained that Dhar had asked her to make a special appearance for good luck, adding that the opportunity to work under his direction was more valuable than any payment.

“It was very sweet of Aditya to say, ‘Yami, I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame.’ But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees,” she said.

Madhuri also recalled enjoying Yami’s surprise appearance in the film, particularly the moment when the actress turns around and her identity is revealed on screen.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story of the 2025 action thriller Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, alongside Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The film made headlines with its box-office performance, emerging as one of the major Indian theatrical releases of 2026.

Meanwhile, Yami’s latest film, Nayyi Navelli, released in cinemas on October 16. The film also features Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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