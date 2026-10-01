Yami Gautam says her National Award win brings an added responsibility: 'I come from a small town'

"National Film Award is a really big honour. I think it's a very true validation for any artist across all languages, all formats that you can receive in our country and I take it with all humility. I'll be lying if I say, no, nothing's changed," she told reporters.

Speaking at the Mumbai trailer launch of her new film, Nayyi Navelli, on September 30, she described the win as a validation and an added responsibility.

The actor won Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards for her role in Article 370, the 2024 political action thriller. It was her first National Award.

Dubai: Yami Gautam Dhar says winning the National Film Award has changed how she approaches her work.

'Someone like me who comes from a small town'

She said she now feels she must work harder and make more varied choices.

"There's an added responsibility in me as an artist, as an actor who'll always try to be even more diverse, work harder and try and win and earn this love and respect that you all bestowed upon me and showered on someone like me who comes from a small town. I still feel there is a long way to go. There is so much for me to learn," Gautam said.

Asked whether the award had made her think about global honours such as an Oscar, she said she keeps her ambitions to herself.

"Only you should know your dreams. I don't speak much. I believe in my work. When your work is your word and your expression then you don't need to say anything."

Success, she added, will not change her.

"I'm still grounded. One thing I've learned in life is that success will come and go, your humility is in your hand."

The bride who might be a 'daayan'

Nayyi Navelli is a change of pace for Gautam, whose recent films include serious dramas such as A Thursday, Lost and Article 370.

It is her first fantasy comedy. She plays Mohini, a picture-perfect new bride who transforms a chaotic household in Meerut into paradise. Her brother-in-law, however, begins to suspect she may actually be a daayan (witch).

The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Rai's production company, Colour Yellow.

The cast also includes Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

A Tamil director's Hindi debut

The film is directed by Balaji Mohan, a Tamil filmmaker known for Maari, Maari 2 and the web series As I'm Suffering From Kadhal. Nayyi Navelli is his first Hindi film.

At the launch, Rai was asked about working with talent from the southern film industries. He said he has always felt the industry should not be split along regional lines into North and South, or Bollywood and Tollywood.

"Actors, makers and technicians are there. We are all Indian and we should work with each other," he said.

Rai explained why Mohan was chosen. "When Himanshu and Divya Nidhi were completing this script, we needed a strong director for this story who will understand the nuances and deliver it."

When to watch