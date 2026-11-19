Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana sets new box-office milestone, eyes bigger records
Ramayana has crossed a major box-office milestone, overtaking Dhurandhar’s lifetime India collection within 14 days of release. Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic has amassed Rs 844.40 crore in domestic net earnings, moving past the spy thriller’s theatrical run. But there’s another benchmark waiting: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has set a considerably higher bar.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 23.20 crore net on Day 14, across 21,215 shows in India. This takes its domestic net total to ₹844.40 crore.
While its daily collections have slowed in the second week, the film continues to add to its tally, climbing the all-time domestic box-office rankings.
The box-office contest isn't quite over. Dhurandhar The Revenge, which released on March 19, remains ahead of Ramayana.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer collected Rs 919.52 crore net in India during its first 14 days, approximately Rs 75 crore more than Ramayana has managed in the same period.
There was, however, a small victory for Tiwari's film on Day 14. Ramayana earned Rs 23.20 crore, compared with ₹20.10 crore for The Revenge on its corresponding day.
And there's one more number to beat. Dhurandhar The Revenge eventually finished its domestic run at Rs 1,107.99 crore net.
Despite its strong box-office run, Ramayana has faced criticism over some of its creative choices, particularly its depiction of Sita. In the film, Sita fights demons alongside Rama and is seen teaching combat skills to children and young villagers. Some viewers have objected, saying the film takes too much creative liberty with a revered religious figure.
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has been among the most vocal critics. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he argued that the depiction departs from Valmiki’s Ramayana and questioned the use of creative liberty in a mythological epic. Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the original TV Ramayan, has also said such scenes aren’t an authentic portrayal of the epic.
The makers have said the characterisation draws on the Adbhuta Ramayana, a lesser-known text in which Sita takes a fierce, Kali-like form to slay Sahasra Ravana, a thousand-headed demon. Khanna questioned the legitimacy of that source.
Lara Dutta defends the portrayal
Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi, has defended the film’s approach. Speaking to NDTV, she argued that a princess of that era would likely have been trained to fight, noting that royal children, daughters included, were typically schooled in both the arts and weaponry. She urged critics to be more open-minded and to embrace the cinematic experience.
Dutta also pointed to Sita’s 14 years in the forest as evidence of the character’s resilience. Co-star Indira Krishnan echoed her, saying every woman in the film has her own strength and none is depicted as weak.
The film had already drawn comment before release. After the trailer came out in July, some viewers felt the costumes for Sita and Kaikeyi looked too modern. Costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula responded that Sita’s look was not intended to reflect archaeological authenticity. Since release, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Rama has drawn mixed reactions, while Yash’s Ravana has been widely praised.
The debate has not affected the film’s commercial performance.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the first instalment follows Rama and Sita during their exile, culminating in Ravana's abduction of Sita and setting the stage for the epic battle between good and evil.
Shot for IMAX, the film is produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It released during Diwali.
The second instalment, initially scheduled for Diwali 2027, has since been pushed to Diwali 2028.