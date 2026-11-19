Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has been among the most vocal critics. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he argued that the depiction departs from Valmiki’s Ramayana and questioned the use of creative liberty in a mythological epic. Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the original TV Ramayan, has also said such scenes aren’t an authentic portrayal of the epic.